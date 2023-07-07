Who is Darius Jackson? What to know about Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, was trending heavily on social media, leading to headlines about his seemingly critical comments regarding his girlfriend’s choice of attire.

Jackson commented about Palmer’s stunning outfit for a 2023 Usher concert in Las Vegas, which led to plenty of backlash from commenters who called him out for criticizing the mother of his child.

While Jackson doubled down on his original statement, many Twitter users defended Palmer and blasted Jackson out for the comments. Eventually, “Keke BD” was even trending on Twitter.

Following Jackson’s critical comments and the backlash, he deleted his Twitter, seeming to disappear from the public spotlight.

Palmer, 29, appeared in movies that include Akeelah and the Bee, Scream, Hustlers, and Jordan Peele’s Nope. She also released the album So Uncool in 2007, with another, Big Boss, on the way for 2023.

However, many people are still wondering who Darius Jackson is, as not much is known about him, while Palmer is famous for her music, acting, and hosting endeavors.

Who is Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson?

Darius Daulton Jackson is currently a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio. As of this report, his bio on Inspire’s website is still active. That bio indicates Jackson got into fitness by playing sports, focusing on football, earning him a scholarship at Fresno State University.

Based on the website bio, Jackson is also interested in sports media and has begun pursuing a certificate in broadcasting. The status of that particular pursuit is unknown.

At the end of his bio, Jackson mentions his goals are to “Make more money than I did last year and have a solid body!” The website also indicated that Jackson’s Instagram handle is @dariusdaulton, but that page does not exist as of this writing.

Based on Inspire’s details for Jackson, he comes from a family of athletes. He’s also got a brother in entertainment, as Jackson’s girlfriend isn’t the only actor he’s linked to.

His brother is Sarunas J. Jackson, who played Isaac Hall on the TV series Good Trouble. Sarunas also appeared on Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure as Alejandro “Dro” Pena, which featured Palmer in a guest-starring role.

Palmer and Jackson’s relationship and children

While Palmer guest-starred on Insecure, where Sarunas was a regular, that’s not how Jackson met her. Instead, reports suggest that Jackson and Palmer first met at a party in 2021.

According to ET Online, Palmer and Jackson were Instagram official as of August 2021, when she posted photos from her 28th birthday party. One featured her kissing Jackson, with Palmer saying, “I’m so happy. Awesome Birthday, so grateful.”

The couple mostly kept their relationship private, with a few social media posts here or there. In December 2022, Palmer hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in her career and confirmed she was pregnant with their first child.

This past February, Palmer and Jackson welcomed a son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. As of this writing, Leodis is their first and only child. Palmer shared a carousel post of photos within a few days after their baby’s birth, with Jackson appearing in a few.

Last month, Palmer wished her man a happy Father’s Day, sharing an adorable video post featuring father and son.

Palmer didn’t hesitate to gush about her man in the caption, saying she and Leodis “are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable, and supportive man like you in our lives.”

“You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother, and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother,” Palmer said, adding, “God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!”

There have not been any reported issues between the couple after Jackson’s Twitter comments, although Buzzfeed indicated they unfollowed one another on social media.

As of this writing, Jackson’s social media is seemingly deleted, which included photos and videos with his girlfriend. However, as seen above, Palmer still has active posts that feature Jackson on her Instagram.