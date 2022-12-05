Keke Palmer reveals surprise baby bump during SNL debut

Keke Palmer confirmed a big rumor on SNL. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Keke Palmer revealed a great surprise while guest hosting on Saturday Night Live. The 29-year-old actress is going to be a mom for the first time.

The Nope actress started her opening monologue by saying that some rumors are going around about her being pregnant. She said that people have been saying this in her comments on social media.

Keke then said, “I wanna set the record straight. I am!” She then opened her jacket to reveal an adorable baby bump and smiled. Keke then continued, “I gotta say though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

Keke said that this has been “the biggest blessing.” She then added, “Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

She also said that people might feel weird about her being pregnant since she was a child actor. She finished with, “I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Keke has been very quiet about her relationship with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. He is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson.

Who is Keke Palmer’s baby daddy?

Darius and Keke went “Instagram official” in August last year, but little is known about their relationship. Darius did post a selfie on his Instagram Story of the two backstage at SNL with the rest of her entourage.

Darius also posted a picture of Keke holding her baby bump with “2023” and a heart emoji.

According to Darius’ Instagram page, he is a writer. The couple reportedly first met in May 2021.

Keke Palmer imitates Angela Bassett

16 years after costarring together in Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke reunited for a Vanity Fair interview. In the video, Keke showed Angela that she’s very good at impersonating her.

During the interview, Angela told Keke that she had seen Keke’s impression of her online, and she did a great job. Keke responded, “It’s one of my most notable impressions. It’s so funny, Queen Latifah used to have me do it all the time. I used to do it only for her. I just recently started doing it online and everything. She’s like, ‘Do Angela.’”

Angela wanted to see the impression live and in person, so Keke did the impression of Angela when she played Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

The ladies laughed afterward, and Angela told Keke that she adored it.