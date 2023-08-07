Who is Bryan Randall? Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner died after private ALS battle

Actress Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, died over the weekend after a three-year battle with ALS.

Bryan’s family shared the news of his death with People magazine.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” began the statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The statement went on to thank all the doctors and nurses who devoted their time to helping Bryan navigate his illness.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family” ended the statement to the weekly magazine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Bryan was known as Sandra’s longtime boyfriend, there was a lot more to him than his famous significant other.

The sad news about Bryan comes hot on the heels of rumors that Sandra and Bryan had split over money issues.

Who is Bryan Randall?

Bryan was only 57 years old when he passed away from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The Portland, Oregon, native had his own company, Bryan Randall Photography, focusing on outdoor pictures and children’s portraits.

Along with viewing Sandra’s two kids, son Louis and daughter Laila as his own, Bryan was also father to daughter Skylar Staten Randall. According to Hollywood Life, not much is known about Skylar, an adult who remains out of the spotlight.

Back in the day, Bryan was a high-end fashion model, landing ad campaigns for Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent. Bryan even appeared in Vogue Paris multiple times.

For the past eight years, Bryan has made headlines for his romance with Sandra, something they both liked to keep as private as possible.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall’s relationship timeline

Bryan and Sandra met when she hired him to photograph Louis’ birthday party in January 2015. They went public with the relationship that summer when they attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding together.

In 2016 Sandra and Bryan sparked engagement rumors. The couple shut them down, with Sandra more than once admitting she didn’t need to get married again following her divorce from Jesse James.

The couple worked hard to keep the relationship private, just like Sandura does with her kids’ lives. However, in 2021, Sandra got candid about her family, including her relationship with Bryan on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

The actress referred to him as “the love of my life.” Sandra spoke about all three of their children as one family, even commenting she and Bryan have different parent styles, allowing them both to be good examples to the kids.

As of this writing, Sandra Bullock has yet to speak out on the death of her longtime love Bryan Randall. Bryan’s family has requested dominations be made to ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital in his honor.

Our thoughts go out to Sandra and the rest of Bryan’s family during this time.