Who does Karol G portray in the Netflix series Griselda?

Karol G, the renowned Colombian singer-songwriter behind hits like Ahora Me Llama with Bad Bunny, appears in Netflix’s latest crime drama, Griselda.

The series, starring Sofía Vergara, has debuted on Netflix, and excitement builds as fans anticipate seeing Vergara portray a notorious drug lord – a far cry from her role in Modern Family.

Karol G shared glimpses from the Griselda premiere on Instagram, featuring photos and a video alongside Vergara and the rest of the cast.

The series follows Griselda Blanco, a Colombian woman who established one of the most lucrative cartels in history.

Set in the backdrop of 1970s and ’80s Miami, Blanco’s deadly combination of unexpected brutality and charisma allowed her to skillfully navigate the realms of business and family.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This adept balancing act earned her the moniker “the Godmother,” solidifying her widespread recognition during that era.

Karol G plays a sex worker in Griselda

Karol G, also known as Carolina Giraldo, plays the role of Carla (a character in Netflix’s Griselda).

Carla is depicted as a sex worker from Medellín involved in Blanco’s cartel in Miami, operating as a drug runner.

Andrés Baiz, the Griselda director and executive producer, shared with TODAY that Karol G’s involvement in Griselda originated from a request by producer Luis Balaguer.

Baiz admired Karol G and found a fitting role for her, considering her lack of acting experience. He described her as super professional, kind, and a joy to work with.

Karol G took on her first acting role in Griselda

Karol G, a Colombian star, expressed in a 2022 Vogue Mexico interview that being part of Griselda was an entirely new experience for her. She took acting classes to prepare for the role, finding enrichment for the series and her overall performance career.

She emphasized how different yet interconnected these artistic worlds are with the following translated with Google:

“It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I’m in my acting and body expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I constantly do (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It is a world where everything feeds everything.”

Sofia Vergara, Karol G, and others form the ensemble cast of the Griselda Netflix series, which features Juliana Aidén Martinez as June Hawkins, Alberto Guerra as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen, Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa, Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Salazar, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso and Martin Rodriguez as Jorge “Rivi” Ayala-Rivera.

Other cast members include Orlando Pineda as Dixon, Jose Velazquez as Uber, Martin Fajardo as Ozzy, Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia, Gabriel Sloyer in the role of Raul Diaz, and Paulina Dávila portraying Isabel.