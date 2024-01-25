How many children does Griselda Blanco have?

Griselda dropped on Netflix, and the life of notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco is chronicled in the six-part event.

Known as the “godmother of cocaine,” Griselda fled Colombia after killing her husband, Alberto Bravo. She ran in the middle of the night, taking only one kilo of cocaine and her three sons, Osvaldo, Dixon, and Uber, with her.

As the Netflix series follows the life of Grisdela, there is interest in her personal life with her children.

Despite being a tough cookie, she was initially soft regarding her children. After ripping them out of their home in Medellin and bringing them to Miami, she wanted to ensure they were protected from the truth of her husband’s murder and the life of crime.

However, that changed when her sons learned the truth about Alberto and what she had done. Carlos Bravo showed up to avenge his brother’s death, but instead, he was killed by his associate, Darlo Sepulveda.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

From then on, it was all about the business, whether her children were around or not.

Griselda Blanco’s children

Griselda Blanco welcomed three sons with her first husband, Carlos Trujillo; she welcomed Osvaldo, Dixon, and Uber.

The older boys were all born in Colombia and were well acquainted with her second husband, Alberto Bravo.

However, Griselda Blanco welcomed a third son, Michael Corleone Blanco, with the man who saved her life, Darlo Sepulveda.

There was a significant age gap between Micheal and his older brothers, but he grew up fast because of the life his mom lived.

Where are Griselda Blanco’s sons now?

Unfortunately, due to the lifestyle they witnessed and became a part of, Griselda Blanco only has one surviving son, Michael Corleone Blanco.

Michael has discussed his life growing up and appeared on the MTV show Cartel Crew. He is the only surviving son of the Colombian drug lord and plans to tell his story in an upcoming book.

As for Osvaldo, Dixon, and Uber, they all died before Michael became an adult.

Dixon was murdered while walking to his car, Osvaldo was murdered in a nightclub, and Uber was a target during a drug deal.

All four of Griselda’s sons were part of her business and paid a price for it. She became a huge target, melding her personal and business lives together.

Griselda Blanco died in Colombia in 2012 after being assassinated outside of a butcher shop, decades after the height of cocaine trafficking in Miami.

Griselda is now streaming on Netflix.