Wendy Williams in treatment facility is ‘doing her best’

How you doin’, Wendy?

Well, it seems that things could be better for the shock jockey but could be a lot worse, too.

Wendy Williams’ health has been clouded in rumors and theories over the past few years, with no one really sure where the star stands.

Last month, rumors were circulating that the talk show host was in a hospital in New York, but her rep continues to deny these claims.

Rep Shawn Zanotti told ET, “I can confirm that Wendy is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.”

So where is Wendy Williams?

Wendy’s manager, Will Selby, confirmed that Wendy is currently in a wellness facility.

“Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day,” Will stated about her health. This is not the first time Wendy has been in a treatment center in the past few years.

However, manager Will is concerned with how much people actually care for the star and doesn’t want to be hounded by people only seeking information — he wants people to care about Wendy.

He told ET, “And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing? Does anyone even care… I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus.”

He continued, highlighting the start’s mental health and well-being: “Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?’ Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”

Wendy’s catchphrase was to ask how you’re doing, so it only makes sense for the television star to be treated with the same concern and respect.

“Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please,” Will said, adding, “She’s only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life. She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

Wendy Williams battles with Graves’ disease and lymphedema

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Wendy has been dealing with Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland, and it also causes the wide-eyed look that Wendy has become known for.

Long answer short, Graves; disease creates antibodies that attack the thyroid gland and results in increased hormone production.

Along with Graves’ disease, Wendy is dealing with lymphedema, which is tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid that would normally be drained through the body’s lymphatic system.

However, with lymphedema, the tissue swells with the fluid, generally in the arms or legs, but it can also spread to the chest and abdomen.