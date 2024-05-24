Wayne Brady shares reaction he’s received since coming out as pansexual

Wayne Brady recently reflected on his coming out as pansexual, indicating the reaction he’s received is what he’d “hoped for.”

The host of Let’s Make a Deal came out as pansexual last year and said he’s “happy” he did so due to the “level of freedom” he can enjoy.

In recognition of his advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community, Brady received the Pathfinder Award at Live Out Loud’s 23rd annual Young Trailblazers Gala in New York City this week.

Ahead of the big event, Brady spoke about what it’s been like for him after coming out last year.

“It’s been a year. Folks expect your life to change in some radical way, and it doesn’t,” he told People, adding, “It just changes that you get a level of freedom that you’re happy with.”

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“No one’s going to throw me a parade. It’s more about me being happy,” Brady said.

Brady talks about reactions to him coming out as pansexual

According to Brady, 51, the response he’s received from others since coming out is what he “would’ve hoped for” as it’s “the human condition.”

“A lot of people loved it and applaud you, some people don’t care, and other people probably hate on it. So that’s just the human condition,” he said.

“But, at the end of the day, circling back around to the last year, I’m happy. So, no matter what any of them say, I’m great,” he told People.

Brady called it “amazing to be honored” at Live Out Loud’s 23rd annual Young Trailblazers Gala and shared how it made him reflect on his life.

“Knowing the work that’s being done here and the fact that I can talk to the youth and try to encourage them to live out loud, it’s something that I wish that I would’ve done earlier,” he said.

Brady came out as pansexual in August 2023, releasing a TikTok video with family members (below) in addition to speaking exclusively to People.

@waynebrady As someone who gets to bring joy to others daily on tv, it’s been ironic that I don’t experience it as much as I’d like. I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the lgbtq+ family. It’s scary as hell to say out loud but here it is. The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically. This shouldn’t shake anyone’s world, but if it bothers you at all, that’s your business:) I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A “real man” in my eyes, isn’t afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I’ll be over here living my best life! I love you @Mandietaketa @Maile Masako @Jason ♬ original sound – Shannon

According to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), pansexual is a term under the bi+ umbrella. The GLAAD website indicates that pansexual people may “form enduring physical, romantic, and/or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.”

Since coming out, Brady spoke about his decision in other recent interviews, including his appearance on The Sherri Sheppard Show, where he said he wasn’t concerned with how people view him now.

Brady is leaving The Wiz ahead of his upcoming TV shows

Brady currently appears as the host of the popular daytime game show Let’s Make a Deal. He also made headlines when he joined the touring production of The Wiz, a retelling of The Wizard of Oz.

Brady has appeared in performances of The Wiz since it opened in April. However, he will soon leave the show, and Alan Mingo, Jr. will return to join the Broadway cast as the title character.

According to Playbill, Brady’s final performance is June 12 at Marquis Theatre in New York. Mingo will appear in the show beginning June 13 at Marquis Theater.

“I’m thrilled to return to playing The Wiz, a role that I loved playing nightly on the national tour. My mother took me to see this musical when I was a child, and there aren’t many shows you can say that about,” Mingo said.

The news arrives as Brady has a busy summer on the way, where he’ll likely be promoting his new family-based reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. It arrives on Freeform beginning Wednesday, July 24, at 10/9c.

A few weeks later, Brady will appear on TV as the host of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime episodes on CBS beginning on Wednesday, August 7, at 9/8c.