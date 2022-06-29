Watch Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick pull off that viral Footloose dance

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick proved that they both still have moves after taking up the challenge of the viral TikTok Footloose challenge. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kevin Bacon has proven that he’s still got plenty of moves left in him even nearly 40 years after his infamous dance-filled film Footloose was released into theaters.

Taking up the recently-popularized TikTok “Footloose Drop” trend themselves, Kevin and his wife of almost 35 years gave the tricky maneuver a try and they totally nailed it.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick nailed the trendy dance move

Posting the video clip to his Instagram page, Kevin, 62, had fans and fellow celebs alike cheering for the long-lasting pair as they perfectly performed the flip, which entails one person grasping their partner’s arm and leg and then letting them drop down for a hurtling spin before being caught again by the hand and ankle grip.

Captioning the video saying “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we’d give it a spin,” Kevin and Kyra, 54, could be seen approaching each other while bopping to the title track song by the same name.

Kevin then grabbed his wife’s thigh and wrist, held her for a few seconds, and then let her drop to his ankles as she gave a wide grin and they both giggled before the camera cut out.

The pair’s daughter, 13 Reasons Why actress Sosie Bacon, joined the online chorus of supporters, penning a huge “I GET ITTTT” as actress Jessica Stroup wrote “Inspiration right here.”

Kevin opened up about what makes his relationship special

As reported by People, Kevin shared what makes his relationship with Kyra so special and strong, telling the magazine in 2020 “Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He went on, adding that his devoted wife has always been “supportive” of him and has never doubted him in any way.

Pic credit: @kevinbacon/Instagram

“She doesn’t have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I’m the same way,” he said.

Kevin added that even during the onset of the pandemic, he and Kyra got into a solid rhythm at home in quarantine, joking that they basically spent all their time planning meals, cooking meals, eating meals, and repeating the process day after day.

However mundane the routine may have felt at times, Kevin sweetly said there was no one else he would rather be isolated with than the love of his life, saying “Her partnership is invaluable…I found someone I was meant to be with.”