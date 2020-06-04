13 Reasons Why Season 4 start time: When does new season come out on Netflix in your area?

13 Reasons Why Season 4 drops tonight on Netflix — and here’s what time it will come out in your local area.

The new season of the popular teen drama premieres this Friday, June 5, and will be available to stream from the early hours of the morning.

New shows will hit Netflix at 12 AM PST. What time you’re able to log on depends on your region’s time zone.

What time will show be released if your timezone?

So if you’re in Eastern Time then expect to be able to start watching at 3 AM., and if you’re in the Central Time zone, then it’s 2 AM and of course 1 AM Mountain Time.

If you’re in Hawaii, then it’s 9 PM on Thursday evening, and Alaskan’s can start watching 11 PM, also on Thursday evening.

Australians residing in Sydney can start watching at 5 PM on Friday; whereas, folks in Perth can view it from 3 PM. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK can start watching over breakfast at 8 AM Friday morning.

Recap of Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why

The last season revolved around the death of school bully Bryce Walker. Throughout the season, we were kept guessing the identity of his killer before it was revealed that Alex (Miles Heizer) allowed Bryce to fall into the river as a penance for his many crimes.

Bryce was intending to confess to raping Jess (Alisha Boe) before he was confronted and severely injured by Zach (Ross Butler), who assaulted him and broke his arm and leg. When Jess and Alex arrived at the scene, Bryce gave Jess a confession tape before asking Alex to help him up.

However, it was revealed that Alex pushed him into the river allowing him to drown.

What’s season 4 of 13 Reasons Why gonna be all about?

Season four promises to add in some brand new characters along with some familiar faces from last season.

Netflix’s plot summary for the series reads:

“In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.”

Showrunner Brian Yorkie recently hinted that Season 4 will not have its own separate mystery but will carry on with events that happened last season.

Yorkie also told Entertainment Tonight that Winston will be a very significant character this time around. “Certainly we saw at the end of season 3 that Winston (Deaken Bluman) can alibi Monty (Timothy Granaderos) and is upset at the way Monty was used by these kids to, in his mind, get away with murder, so Winston is certainly going to be a significant factor in season 4.

This season’s trailer shows the characters discovering that someone has written in graffiti that “Monty was framed” on the door of the school.

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will be available on Netflix from June 5.