Watch as Bruce Willis attempts dance with daughter Mabel in a fun video

Bruce Willis on the red carpet for Red 2 at the Regency Westwood Village Theatre. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Bruce Willis looks in good spirits in an adorable video in which he dances with his 10-year-old daughter Mabel.

In the last few years of his legendary career, the 67-year-old actor starred in low-budget independent films with very little dialogue.

On March 30, 2022, Willis’s family announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The disorder hindered his acting ability as it is caused by damage to the area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

As previously reported, The Razzies retracted its “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” after backlash from fans since his acting ability was affected by a medical condition.

In his prime, the Die Hard star picked up Golden Globe Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two People’s Choice Awards.

Bruce Willis dances with his daughter Mabel in an adorable video

The 67-year-old retired actor put a smile on his daughter’s face while attempting her dance moves.

The daughter-father duo shook their hips to remix of Lizzo’s song, About Damn Time.

In the video, Mabel moves her hips back and forth before Willis attempts the dance, getting a laugh from his daughter.

“Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🪩🕺 #TGIF#happyfriday,” Bruce’s wife Emma, captioned the video.

Fans from all over the world took to the comment section delighted to see the movie star in good spirits after his aphasia diagnosis.

An Instagram follower expressed gratitude to Emma Willis for the video:

“Thank you for sharing videos of Bruce ❤️ I am sure all the fans throughout the globe love to see him smile and have fun 🤩Beautiful family 🍀🤗 Love from Switzerland 🇨🇭.”

“So good to see Bruce ❤️,” another fan added

“Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy,” the person said.

Pic credit: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

A fan of the Die Hard actor praised Willis for his fun personality, writing: “Bruce Willis has one speed in life: Awesome”

Many sent their best wishes to the actor and his large family.

“Nothin’ better than getting your groove on with the ones you love! Hope you guys enjoy a wonderful weekend together! ❤️” the comment read.

“oh how good it is to see Bruce with his family! kisses from Brazil 🇧🇷,” a Brazilian fan of Willis wrote.

Pic credit: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis recently celebrated the 34th anniversary of Die Hard

Willis became one of Hollywood’s most bankable action movie stars when he portrayed John McClane in the 1988 hit movie Die Hard.

Emma shared a video of Willis returning to the landmark skyscraper where Die Hard was filmed along with highlights from the movie.

She shared the video on her Instagram account last week writing in the caption: “Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard.”

Nakatomi Plaza or Nakatomi Tower is the fictional name for the Fox Plaza in Century City, Los Angeles.

Bruce has three daughters from his marriage to actress Demi Moore before their divorce in 2000. He married Emma Heming in 2009 and the pair share two daughters.