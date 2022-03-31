Rumer Willis shared sweet throwback pics with dad Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

Rumer Willis shared some adorable throwback pics of herself hanging out with her dad Bruce Willis following his aphasia diagnosis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rumer Willis was spreading the love for her dad Bruce Willis this week.

The 33-year-old performer shared some super sweet throwback pics from when she was little in honor of her dad following news of his aphasia diagnosis and subsequent retirement from acting.

The photo series, which was shared on her personal Instagram stories, brought to light the other side of the hard-core action actor fans have come to know and love over the years.

Rumer shared snaps of Bruce holding her and being silly in honor of him following his aphasia diagnosis

In the first photo, Rumer, who is the oldest of the three daughters Bruce shares with ex Demi Moore, could be seen as a baby being held in her dad’s arms as he gazed lovingly at her and smiled.

With a cute floral headband on and a white dress, Rumer adorably sucked her fingers and pushed her tiny feet into Bruce’s chest.

In the second shot, Rumer appeared to be around the same age as the first pic, showing off her baby cheeks and chunky thighs while sitting on Bruce’s lap as he sweetly kissed her bald head.

For the third photo, Rumer was noticeably older, appearing to be between the ages of 2 and 3, as she sat on her dad’s leg and they both gazed off towards something out of the frame.

Next, Rumer shared a photograph of herself maybe around the age of 3 or 4, her hair sweeping around her head in a halo of loose curls while she sucked her thumb.

Bruce stared stoically into the camera while adding some flair to the pic by wearing a loose bandanna around his head.

Photo number five showed off the family’s fun side as Bruce held Rumer’s younger sis, presumably Scout, the middle child, while giving a goofy smile as Rumer pulled her mouth apart to make a silly face.

The next shot showcased Bruce’s soft side again as he could be seen wearing a red baseball cap while leaning forward to give an older-looking Rumer a peck on the head.

For the final shot, Rumer chose to share a stunning photo of her and Bruce, with the Die Hard actor rocking some dyed blonde hair while holding Rumer, who appeared to be between the ages of 7-9, close to his chest while she gave of serious Liv Tyler vibes with her powerful gaze.

Bruce was recently diagnosed with aphasia and has stepped away from acting

The heart-warming photos came shortly after Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, shared an emotional Instagram post that was signed by her, the two young daughters she shares with the actor, Demi Moore, and Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, whom Demi shares with Bruce.

In the post, Emma explained that Bruce was retiring from his acting career at age 67 due to being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disease that often stems from prior brain trauma or a stroke and that causes a loss of word recall, memory, language recognition, and other cognitive issues.

The whole family has asked the public for their respect while they all grapple with the news and work together to come up with a plan for how they will proceed with caring for Bruce.

While it remains unclear as to how Bruce got the condition, it is certain that his loyal fan base will surely miss him greatly as he begins this new journey in his life.