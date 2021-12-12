Demi Moore stuns with ageless look in fresh-faced bathroom selfie

Demi Moore appears to be aging in reverse as the actress rocks a filter-free selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Moore stuns fans with her natural look in a bathroom selfie.

The actress proves age is just a number as she shared the photo while getting a hot bath with autumn leaves in the background of the large windows making for a picturesque snap.

Demi Moore stuns in latest filter-free selfie

The mother of three recently attended The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall in London. In the event in late November, she dazzled in a Fendi dress as she put her slim physique and smooth skin on display.

“Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs 🤍,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram selfie in which she appears with no make-up.

Demi Moore had her brunette hair side-swept away from her face, wearing black-rimmed glasses.

Demi Moore and former husband Ashton Kutcher were among the most photographed celebrity couples due to their 15-year-age gap.

Demi Moore married Kutcher in 2005, and they divorced in 2013. Her three children come from a previous marriage to actor Bruce Willis, and she previously married singer Freddy Moore.

In her memoir, she alleges that the actor encouraged threesomes and had an affair.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore writes in reference to his alleged cheating via the Los Angeles Times.

Demi Moore shares 40-year-old throwback photos with John Stamos

The Golden Globe-nominated actress went down memory lane, pulling out 40-year-old photos with General Hospital co-star John Stamos.

The actress made her acting debut in the popular soap opera General Hospital in 1982.

“Thank you @johnstamos @justjimwarren for unearthing these!” she wrote in the caption. Moore rocks a crop top in the photos as she strikes many poses with her handsome co-star.

In an interview with Riverdale star KJ Apa, Moore admitted she lacked experience when filming General Hospital and faked it until she made it.

When Apa asked during the Interview Magazine discussion how she ended up getting on the soap opera, she said the following:

“I met a young actress who I thought was the most incredible creature I had ever met. Her name is Nastassja Kinski. She spoke English well, but she didn’t read it well, and we both lived in an apartment building in West Hollywood with our single mothers. She was so self-possessed, so comfortable in her own skin,” the actress explained, adding:

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what you have, but I want it.’ She was pursuing acting and I thought, ‘What do I have to lose?’ And so off I went to figure out how to fu**ing make it work. But the soap opera was not where I wanted to be. It was just a starting-off point.”

The 59-year-old actress shared alongside KJ Apa in the 2020 film Songbird.