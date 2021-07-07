Demi Moore and daughters shine in new bikini campaign: Where to buy?

Demi Moore shared her bikini favorites on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Aking31

Summer has officially arrived! After a lackluster year, Demi Moore and her three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis took to Instagram to flaunt their bikini bodies.

Posing for a new campaign for the body-inclusive swimsuit company Andie, Moore and co. shined as they showed off their favorite swimsuits.

The 58-year old actor, best known for her work in hit romantic movies from the ’80s, accompanied her images with a heartfelt post about how the company’s latest campaign celebrates “togetherness and showing up for the people you love.”

Moore went on to share, “Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I’ve been a supporter of Andie Swim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness.”

What is Andie Swim?

Andie Swim is a swimsuit company founded by a team of women. The company aims to ensure that every woman feels comfortable while fashionably dressed for a sunny day at the beach. As mentioned before, Moore serves as an investor of the company. She invested in Andie Swim back in 2018, adding to the company’s $2 million start-up fund.

On the swimsuit website, there’s currently a banner across the top which directs visitors to “Demi’s Collection” of beachwear. These swimsuits range from full coverage one-pieces to square-cut bikinis and are accompanied by quotes from each of her daughters.

One of Moore’s daughters, Tallulah, expressed, “I believe true style is about rocking what makes you feel good and that’s what Andie is all about: giving women the freedom to live proudly and confidently.”

Social media spectators ate up the images, leaving flattering comments underneath the multiple posts. Sleepless in Seattle actor Rita Wilson wrote, “Such beautiful suits on such beautiful ladies!” and Twin Peaks’ Naomi Watts commented, “Amazing!”

Demi Moore’s journey with body positivity

Moore has had an incredibly long journey with body positivity, including details in her 2019 memoir Inside Out. As documented in People Magazine, the actor writes that she became obsessed with working out while preparing for her role in the 1992 movie A Few Good Men.

At the time of production, she had recently given birth to her daughter, Scout. She wrote in her tell-all memoir, “It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform I’d be wearing in two months in A Few Good Men. Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up.”

She went on the share that a “shower epiphany” encouraged her to work towards getting back to a healthy weight. Moore wrote, “I added into my daily prayer a new mantra: to have the courage to be seen without padding or protection. I couldn’t go on fighting my body and my weight; I had to make peace.”

Following in her mother’s lead, Moore’s daughter, Scout, also expressed a message of body positivity in her swimsuit post. She wrote, “Truly, to me nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin,” while posing in a modest black one-piece.

Demi’s Favorites can be viewed on the Andie website.