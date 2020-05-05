Bruce Willis has finally reunited with his wife after nearly 2 months of self-isolating with ex-wife Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have finally been reunited after nearly two months apart. The couple, who have been married for over a decade, were forced apart due to social-distancing measures.

On Monday night, Emma shared photos and videos to her Instagram story of herself and her Die Hard husband as they played with their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, soon to be 6 years old.

Willis, 65, hit the headlines, surprising many, when the Looper actor was in self-isolation in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Meanwhile, his wife Emma, 49, was hundreds of miles away in Los Angeles.

Scout explained the situation on her podcast.

Emma, Evelyn, and Mabel were initially due to travel with Bruce to Idaho, but after one of the girls poked her foot with a needle in the park, Emma decided to stay and wait for medical results.

COVID-19 separated Bruce Willis from his wife and daughters

Thankfully, everything turned out okay. But, with COVID-19 starting to spread across the nation, new travel restrictions meant Emma and the girls were unable to follow Bruce to Idaho.

Now they’ve been able to make the journey, and The Sixth Sense star appears to be overjoyed. Footage shows him beaming as the family played on a quad bike and swings. They were also seen playing by a creek near some woods.

On social media, Emma posted a montage to Khalid’s Better with lyrics like “nothing feels better – nothing feels better than this.”

Evelyn got to see her dad on her birthday. She also got a push on a swing from the Pulp Fiction star.

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis have been separated since before his birthday

Emma posted a lovely picture on Instagram of her family on Bruce Willis’s birthday on March 19. She wrote that since he’s not on social media, he would never see the post. So, instead of posting a happy birthday message, she asked her followers to observe CDC guidelines and practice social-distancing.

Despite divorcing 20 years ago, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are known to be on very amicable terms.

Demi attended the Willis- Heming wedding in 2009, and the two families appear to be very close.

Demi even took part in a roast of her husband in 2018, proving the pair are able to laugh and joke with each other.