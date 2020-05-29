Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd pregnant, partner Laurens van Leeuwen cradles baby bump

Romee Strijd is pregnant with husband Laurens van Leeuwen.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to announce the happy news to the world. In the photo that she shared, the couple can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Romee and Laurens to be parents

The caption to their happy image began with the simple announcement, “WE’RE HAVING A BABY.”

Romee then went on to speak about some of the medical issues that she has been dealing with.

“2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream,” Romee stated.

Her message continued with the model writing, “I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.”

She then added, “I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress.”

Romee ended her message on an uplifting note, saying “I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much.[sic]”

Romee Strijd – The Victoria’s Secret Angel

Romee is a 24-year-old Dutch model that was born in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. She is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel now.

In 2018, Romee married Laurens van Leeuwen, who is also a model from Netherlands.

In addition to the social media announcement that a baby was on the way, the couple decided to make a YouTube video about it.

On May 28, Renee and Laurens shared a video that hinted at an announcement coming.

Renee starts out the video by saying, “Hey guys, so we’re here to tell you guys something and actually something that we thought would never happen for us.”

As the music starts up in the background, Renee speaks about how they have been together for seven years and that they immediately knew that it was going to be a relationship that lasted.

The video ends with an ultrasound video and the message, “we can’t wait for this new chapter.”

With the social media presence that both of them have, it is expected that a lot of baby updates will take place over the next few months from Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen.