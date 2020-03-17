Vanessa Hudgens’ coronavirus remarks leaves fans outraged

Vanessa Hudgens’ coronavirus remarks have left fans outraged even after the actress tried to walk back her comments. The High School Musical star is under fire for not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough and being insensitive to those affected by it.

Social media is furious with Vanessa, and they are not cutting her any slack. Many users feel that attitudes like Vanessa’s are part of the problem during the current health climate.

Vanessa’s coronavirus comments

During an Instagram live on Monday night, the actress ranted about the coronavirus and the fact the crisis could drag on for months.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls**t. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” she said in response to President Trump’s comments that the United States could be social distancing and quarantined until summer.

The lack of empathy for others and pure selfishness had fans losing it on the actress.

Read More Stephen King’s The Stand apocalypse compared to coronavirus by James Marsden

“What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you,” tweeted one user.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

One fan pointed out Vanessa’s message was an example of privilege at its finest.

“What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks. While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families,” shared an upset fan.

What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks. While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families. https://t.co/EMJayvg6bf — Tara Hobbit 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@TaraHobbit) March 17, 2020

Another Twitter user expressed that it is attitudes like Vanessa’s that are making people more dangerous than the virus.

“The thing is, I bet a LOT of people think the same way that Vanessa Hudgens does. And that’s exactly why it’s so dangerous. Somehow the thing that is more dangerous isn’t the virus anymore, but it’s the PEOPLE [Clown face emoji],” stated one Twitter user.

the thing is, i bet a LOT of people think the same way that vanessa hudgens does. and that’s exactly why it’s so dangerous. somehow the thing that is more dangerous isn’t the virus anymore but it’s the PEOPLE 🤡 — paris moonchild⁷ 🛫✨🌸🥞 (@mochimcookie) March 17, 2020

Vanessa walks back remarks

On Tuesday, after enduring significant backlash for her comments, Vanessa tried to walk back her remarks.

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane,” she said in her message.

#NumbskullTheSequel Now @VanessaHudgens figures adding lip gloss and fingernail polish and not using the word “like” 16 times per minute should undo yesterday’s catastrophe. Oh, and blaming everybody else for taking her imbecilic rants “out of context.” pic.twitter.com/Jw47ledss6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2020

The problem is she didn’t apologize, nor did she clarify what she meant by her initial words. Social media was not accepting of her updated message. Vanessa is not being let off the hook that easily.

After her Instagram Story didn’t hush the haters, Vanessa sent out a tweet with the same message written for all of her fans to see. It has also done very little to stop angry fans.

Vanessa Hudgens’ comments regarding the coronavirus have fans furious. Even though she walked back the remarks, social media is still in an uproar.