Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel strip down for latest SKIMs campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

The latest SKIMs advertisement is nostalgic for Victoria’s Secret fans who thought they would never see the Angels together again.

The ad campaign takes four former Victoria’s Secret Angels and places them in SKIMs shapewear.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, and Heidi Klum struck a pose in the unexpected ad.

Each model shared pictures from the star-studded shoot on their respective Instagram pages. SKIMs CEO Kim Kardashian joined the supermodels in a couple of shots. The unexpected reunion proved delightful for fans reminiscing on the early 2000s.

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel strip down for SKIMS

Many of the former Victoria’s Secret angels are posing together in their underwear for the first time in nearly a decade. This time, the models pose for SKIMs shapewear instead of the lingerie brand that made them household names.

Heidi and Tyra stand in the back; Tyra sports a one-piece, and Heidi wears a two-piece shapewear set. Candice crouches down in a cami, and Alessandra poses on the floor with a two-piece.

The models wear the neutral tones that SKIMS is known for and pose fiercely.

The caption read, “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice in their first-ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this. Shop the looks that @tyrabanks, @heidiklum, @alessandraambrosio and @candiceswanepoel are wearing via the link in bio. Photo: @sandycandykim.”

SKIMs Instagram shared an Instagram story with the words, “It doesn’t get more iconic than this,” referring to the all-star lineup of models.

Pic credit: @skims/Instagram

Kim also joined in on the fun in a few pictures. Kim poses in the middle of the supermodels for the “Fits Everybody” line.

The Fits Everybody line is stretchy and meant to accommodate different body types and sizes.

Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, and Candice Swanepoel were Victoria’s Secret Angels

The supermodels in the latest SKIMs campaign are amongst the most famous angels from Victoria’s Secret, although the four were not angels at the same time.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2005 | Widescreen HD 720P 2Cam Edit, FULL Show VS Angels | FS ARCHIVE

Watch this video on YouTube

Tyra Banks was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005. Alessandra joined the company toward the end of Tyra’s Angel career and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. Heidi Klum was an angel for 13 years, from 1997 to 2010. When Heidi left the company in 2010, South African stunner Candice Swanepoel became a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The four women are now proud mothers and still work in the modeling industry.