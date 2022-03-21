Heidi Klum poses in a bra and leggings in a Las Vegas highrise window: ‘What happens in Vegas…’

Heidi Klum posed in a lace bra and cutout leggings in front of windows overlooking Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

What happened in Vegas didn’t just stay in Vegas as supermodel Heidi Klum posted photos in the city to her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

On Sunday, the GNTM star posted a series of three photos from inside a highrise building with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the views of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Klum showed off her physique in a bra top and cropped leggings

In the room’s giant windows, the German entrepreneur showed off her long legs in black leggings that featured triangle hip cutouts on both sides. The leggings’ deep “V” cut also highlighted Klum’s toned midsection that the model has been recognized for throughout her career.

Klum also rocked a cream-colored lace bra top and a black “trucker” hat that featured the words “Tiesto Racing.”

The first photo in the series showed a full body shot of Klum, followed by two images that were close-up angles from the front and back.

Klum tastefully accompanied the photos with the famous Sin City saying, “What happens in Vegas…….”

The model-turned-singer was in Las Vegas for an event with Afterparty over the weekend. She posted a video to her feed in front of a digital billboard that featured her name along with the line, “Welcome to the Guardian Community.”

Klum posed for photos and videos while her latest hit song, Chai Tea with Heidi, played in the background.

Klum also posted photos in front of the billboard with the caption, “Just minted my @afterparty Guardian on the Las Vegas Strip!”

Details on Klum’s latest music collab Chai Tea with Heidi

Klum, 48, recently released this year’s potential top “summer hit” alongside rapper Snoop Dogg. The single, Chai Tea with Heidi, features the model singing the chorus and Snoop Dogg rapping the verses.

The song was a collaboration alongside the DJ duo WeddingCake and was initially written by Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz of Tokyo Hotel.

WeddingCake x Heidi Klum x Snoop Dogg - Chai Tea with Heidi (Official Music Video)

Since the song’s release earlier this year, Klum has done many press interviews about the upbeat bop and her dream of creating with Snoop Dogg. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer talked about how working with Snoop was number one on her bucket list.

“To do a song with Snoop Dogg, bucket list number one. There was like nothing after that so… that was it,” she said.

Klum then taught Fallon some of the moves in the song’s official music video after Fallon complimented her for being a good dancer.

Heidi Klum Talks About Making Music with Snoop Dogg and Teaches Jimmy How to Dance | Tonight Show

Whether she’s showing off her sexy outfits and toned physique in a music video or in the windows of a Las Vegas skyscraper, it’s safe to say Klum likes giving her fans a taste as to why she has become one of the world’s most successful and recognized supermodels.

Along with Afterpay events, it can be assumed that Chai Tea with Heidi will also be featured at other events and festivals during this upcoming season.