Alessandra Ambrosio shares flirty ‘golden hour’ bikini photos 

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off new golden bikini in a series of sultry Instagram posts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio still has it!

The Brazilian bombshell posted a series of bikini pictures to her Instagram because, why not?

Alessandra showed off her bikini body that made her famous and her designer skills– the model has a swimwear line called GAL Floripa.

The photos featured Alessandra frolicking on the beach in a tan bikini as the sun served as a perfect backdrop. In total, she blessed fans with five new swimsuit pictures.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in beach bikini photoshoot

The Instagram post was the latest set of bikini pictures she has posted this year.

The first shot is a cheeky display– Alessandra sits on a rocky beach with her back turned to the camera.

The second picture shows Alessandra lying down so that you can see her bikini top from the front; she sports tousled waves and sunglasses.

In the third picture, you see Ale’s wind-blown hair, a hint of her bottoms as she lounges on the beach.

Another picture shows the model playfully pulling down the strap of her bikini top.

The final picture reveals the sunkissed star and gives a full view of Ale’s bikini and the body that made her famous. Her caption reads, “In the golden hour, it all glows different.”

Ale even tagged the bikini manufacturer, GAL Floripa, in the photo so you can buy one too.

GAL Floripa is Alessandra’s swimwear line, and she represents it well.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s swimwear line is GAL Floripa

Alessandra Ambrosio launched a line of swimwear, a topic in which the model is well-experienced. Ambrosio modeled for years with Victoria’s Secret and received the highly-coveted after Angel status.

The GAL Floripa Instagram page is full of sexy shots of the Brazilian model representing her line.

Alessandra started the line with her little sister Aline Ambrosio and her best friend Gisele Cória. Where did the trio get the name Gal Floripa? GAL is a combination of Gisele, Aline, and Alessandra. The three grew up on the island of Florianopolis in Brazil.

Alessandra told People, “It was so much fun to create the collection. We chose our favorite cuts for the swimwear and from there chose colors and fabrics. We chose comfortable fabrics that had a little bit of shimmer and they’re a little bit iridescent.”

She discussed the swimsuit styles, “We have four different types of bottoms and five different types of tops that you can kind of mix and match and just whatever makes your body feel comfortable and gives the nice shape that you’re looking for.”

Her swimsuits range from $88-$288.