Twitch streamer Pokimane gets real about content creation; shares positivity and calls out the ‘fake’

Content creation isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and Twitch streamer Pokimane is opening up on that fact.

Pokimane, real name Imane Anys, spent some time reflecting on what it means to be a content creator and updated her followers with her thoughts.

Being a content creator requires putting on your best face (literally) and having a large presence on social media, which can be exhausting.

Plus, as a woman who streams video games, Pokimane has to think of her makeup and shirts more often than not so that there’s nothing to be made fun of or any wardrobe malfunctions.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a note about some of her reflections, starting out by saying, “Every now & then I become really reflective (and lowkey feel guilty) being a content creator / profiting from social media because it’s so addicting and can be so harmful, especially to young minds.”

Plus, not only does it impact others, she recognized the impact it has on herself and her “personality, life, opinions, desires.”

Pokimane opens up on coping with content creation

Although it’s hard, Pokimane revealed that she does her best to “cope” by “trying to be a positive influence on others, or hope that I can also use social media as a tool to encourage people to take care of themselves / spend time outdoors / create healthy boundaries with all the apps we use.”

She added a friendly reminder that most of what they do is “made up” or even “fake” and advised others not to compare themselves to what they see online.

In a world of FaceTune, Photoshop, filters, and never-ending editing, it seems to be sound advice from someone who has found a career online.

Plus, this isn’t the first time she’s opened up about what it’s like to be a content creator and how things are sometimes fake.

Pokimane shares her ‘influencer secrets’

Earlier this year, Pokimane used TikTok to speak out on some “influencer secrets they don’t want you to know.”

It seems that everything can be fake, including sometimes fake relationships, most commonly seen on YouTube.

Plus, she noted that people who are in the top tiers on adult platforms usually have people hired to message their subscribers or to seek out new subscribers.

She also revealed that a lot of the luxurious clothes are rented or borrowed, and sometimes she only gets to wear an outfit one time before having to give it back.

So, to be an influencer, you don’t have to be totally designer and people often wear fake designer dupes!