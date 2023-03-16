YouTube streamer Pokimane attended The Streamer Awards with a stunning and elegant look.

Imane Anys, also known as Pokimane, was absolutely radiant in an intricate cream dress that was embellished with flowers and sparkling pearls.

The dress was strapless with a narrow and plunging neckline and it featured a thigh-high slit and a small train that flowed behind her.

The internet personality tied her dark hair into a braid that reached all the way to her waist. She wrapped the braid in crisscrosses with a decorated string that gave the look an extra air of fineness.

Her makeup was breathtaking with shimmery gold eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy blush, and a hue of glossy pink across her lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pokimane elevated her outfit even further with cream-colored platform heels that included a strap around the ankle. The Twitch streamer accessorized with beautiful dangling earrings that reflected the light around her.

Her overall look was breathtaking, elegant, and ready for a memorable night. The final image in her post showed her posing on the red carpet alongside other top streamers.

Pokimane models Gentle Monster and ANИAKIKI

Pokimane is well-known for her success as a streamer, but she also uses her platform to promote brands. She posted a lovely series of photos on Instagram in Gentle Monster and ANИAKIKI items.

The most-followed female streamer on Twitch looked absolutely stunning in the dark sunglasses from Gentle Monster. She was also clad in a zip-up leather ensemble by ANИAKIKI that added an extra edge to the look.

Gentle Monster, based in Seoul, South Korea, is a luxury eyewear brand that sells experimental designs with a fashion-forward focus.

ANИAKIKI is a renowned clothing brand that sells a variety of stylish pieces with all of the latest trends in mind.

The brands were likely happy with the share, as it earned over 300,000 likes and was flooded with countless comments.

Pokimane enjoys a Gucci front-row show

Pokimane obviously has an eye for fashion, which has even led her to travel to Milan to attend a Gucci show in the front row.

The content creator was so excited about this adventure that she made sure to look the part, dressing in all-Gucci attire. She sported a black-and-red dress with tie-up boots that ran all the way up to her thighs.

She carried a black Gucci bag, and overall, her outfit looked like a work of art.

Pokimane included in her caption, “it all started from staying up too late streaming video games while my mom yelled at me for being too loud.”

She went on to express how grateful she is for her life and for her loyal followers.