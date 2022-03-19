Trevor Noah takes the high road in Kanye West feud: ‘It breaks my heart to see you like this’

Trevor Noah extends an olive brand to Kanye West amid their feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/ImagePressAgency

Trevor Noah takes the highroad in a feud with Kanye West by offering a compassionate response to the rapper.

The billionaire rapper recently attacked the comedian on Instagram, using racial slurs that led to a 24-hour ban from the platform.

Kanye used Instagram to attack his detractors, such as comedian D.L Hughley, who accused Kanye of harassing his ex.

There has also been growing backlash among his fanbase, leading to a petition to have the Yeezy designer removed from the Coachella line-up.

Trevor Noah issues a lengthy response to Kanye West

“Damn, here we go again,” the 38-year-old comedian began his lengthy response to West, in the comment section of Kanye’s now-deleted post referring to the host as a “k**n.”

Noah shared how Kanye is one of the few musical artists who positively impacted his life, praising the creative genius of the 22-time Grammy winner in a comment posted below in full.

How classy is Trevor Noah's response to #Kanye 's slur though? pic.twitter.com/GWCy1jgGqA — Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMiti_the1st) March 17, 2022

“I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, sh*t I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you,” the Daily Show host shared.

After adding that Kanye has been an “indelible” part of his life, Noah said it “breaks my heart to see you like this,” referring to West’s latest social media antics.

Trevor went on to share that he isn’t concerned about the Stronger rapper’s political beliefs or mocking his ex’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Noah wrote: “You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family.” He went on to reveal his concern about Kanye due to reading news about familicide.

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye use of racial slurs

The Daily Show host also responded to Kanye’s use of a racial slur in his Instagram attack.

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree,” he wrote.

Noah also admitted he found Kanye’s play on words to insult him hilarious. He went on to wish Kanye the best and advising the troubled rapper to look after himself.

Kanye has engaged in a bitter child custody battle with his ex Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single last month.

The 44-year-old has accused Kim of keeping his children away from him, which she had denied. He has also taken issue with his children appearing on social media – specifically, his eldest child North using TikTok.