Will Kanye West be removed from Coachella? Petition reaches 2,000 signatures in one day

A new petition to remove Kanye West from performing at this year’s Coachella has taken the internet by storm.

The Change.org petition, posted under the alias Kim Pete, was launched on Wednesday to the public platform. The title simply reads, “Remove Kanye from Coachella!”

Kanye West is one of the headliners at this year’s popular outdoor musical festival, along with singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Petition to remove Kanye West from Coachella headliners has reached over 2k signatures in one day

The link has been floating around the internet and has successfully racked up over 2,000 signatures and is growing by the minute.

Many people have joined in agreeance with banning West from leading the festival after recent inappropriate posts pertaining to his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition description states. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under a fire as well.”

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others,” the petition continues. “This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him and more of a platform. Please sign & share!”

Many people have taken to the comment section of the petition in agreeance with what “Kim Pete” wrote in the bio, while others have shared the link to their own social media accounts in an attempt to hold the rapper accountable.

One commenter wrote, “Kanye is an abusive stalker. He has threatened physical harm to people and openly used racial slurs. He has no business having a platform like Coachella.”

Kanye West’s recent public bashing of Kim and Pete

Over the past few months, West has publicly shown his strong opinions and frustrations to his followers on the social media platform.

In a spew of many now-deleted and “unhinged” posts, West has made public statements and threats to his ex Kim Kardashian and her current official boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Most recently, West received a 24-hour suspension from Instagram after his posts attacking the couple along with comedian Trevor Noah. According to TMZ, he allegedly violated the platform’s hate speech, harassment, and bullying policies with his posts bashing Pete on Wednesday. The Gold Digger rapper also hurled racial slurs at Trevor Noah after the comedian brought up West’s family drama.

West has also attacked Pete publicly in ways separate from Instagram, most notably in the music video for his song Eazy where he decapitated a caricature of the comedian.

One Twitter user chimed in by posting a screengrab from the music video in agreeance with the petition regarding Coachella. “I hope @coachella is reconsidering letting #KanyeWest perform. This nonsense is unacceptable.”

As of now, there has been no official announcement that states Kanye West will no longer headline this year’s Coachella. The annual two-week event is set to be held April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.