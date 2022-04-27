Travis Scott to give first public performance since Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in Santa Monica, California. (Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency)

Rapper Travis Scott is set to perform in public for the first time since last year’s Astroworld tragedy, where a massive crowd crush at his concert resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

While the rapper has remained mostly lowkey since the event, he’s held some private performances, including a Coachella afterparty earlier this month.

However, his latest concert event in Miami, Florida, will be a public event, with some of the tickets costing quite a bit to see him perform during the city’s Race Week.

Travis Scott to give a public performance in Miami

Travis Scott, known for hits like Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, and Highest in the Room, is scheduled for a May 7 performance at the nightclub E11EVEN in Miami, Florida. The concert is part of Race Week Miami 2022 for the prestigious Formula One Grand Prix.

It’s the first time Miami has hosted a Formula One event, and according to New York Post, hotel prices are going for as much as $120,000. Travis Scott’s concert event doesn’t cost quite that much, but getting a table at the show could come close.

There are currently General Admission Tier 3 tickets available on the TIXR website with a cost of $150 for females and $250 for males. A Bloomberg report indicates that table costs range from $5,000 to $100,000, with reservations available through TIXR.

Travis will be one of several star artists to perform at E11EVEN during Miami’s Race Week. Rick Ross will kick things off Wednesday, May 4, with Diplo and Snoop Dogg scheduled for performances the next two nights. Tiesto performs on Sunday, May 9.

Scott continuing his music comeback

Travis Scott was originally listed as a performer at various music festivals, including Coachella 2022 but was removed following the Astroworld tragedy. Many individuals feel Scott is entirely responsible for the lives lost and injuries sustained during the crowd crush during his concert at NRG Stadium last year.

A lawsuit filed by the family of a 9-year-old boy left in a coma was one of many against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved with the concert event.

There was speculation that Scott might still pop up as a surprise guest for Coachella headline performer Kanye West at this year’s show. However, Kanye West also dropped out of the lineup following his social media controversy.

While Scott wasn’t at Coachella, he performed five songs at a private Coachella afterparty at Bootsy Bellows in the early morning hours and played DJ for a bit. In late March, Scott gave a private pre-Oscars party performance.

Last week, he popped up as the featured artist on a new song called Hold That Heat by Southside and Future. Many fans are still anticipating the arrival of Scott’s fourth studio album, Utopia, although details on the project and its release date have been scarce.