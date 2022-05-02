Tori Spelling trolled for getting ‘too much work done’ as she shows off glam transformation

Tori Spelling has received harsh criticism about her looks following social media post. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Some fans have been trolling actress Tori Spelling for having too much plastic surgery following a video posted to social media.

The 48-year-old actress posted a fun video to her Instagram account that featured the Beverly Hills 90210 actress undergoing a transformation.

Spelling was sitting in a hair stylist’s chair; initially, she had wet straight, entangled-looking hair, but the footage revealed her hair transforming into a beautiful blonde wavy glam new do.

She captioned the post, “filming today using my fave platinum styler,” and tagged in various hair products and a stylist.

Spelling’s post had received over 25,000 likes at the time of writing, and she got a lot of love from fans in the comments.

Unfortunately, the actress also received a lot of trolling from those who felt she’s had too much work done.

Tori Spelling received negative comments about appearance

One Instagram commenter demanded to know why Spelling had gotten the plastic surgery done and claimed that the actress had looked better before; they wrote: “Plastic surgery did nothing for you! Why? You looked better before!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another wrote: “So much work done on the face…wow.”

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked, “how many plastic surgeries have you done,” and followed that with a crying with laughter face emoji. Some else cruelly wrote, “plasticville.”

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Another fan demanded that Spelling stop getting work done. They wrote: “Please stop getting work done on your face! You were so pretty.”

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

And one user asked: “What has she done to herself? She was way prettier before those lips.”

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

As of writing, Spelling had not responded to any of the criticism.

Tori Spelling received mostly positive comments

Thankfully, most of the fans commenting on Spelling’s post were full of praise and love for the actress, as evidenced by the plethora of heart-shaped eye emojis.

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Spelling surprised fans earlier this year when she posted a selfie without any makeup. The pic made it onto the star’s Instagram after she and her husband, Canadian actor Dean McDermott and their five children had all been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At the time, Spelling said she was “devastated” that the family had all caught the illness but said they were determined to get “thru this together.” She uploaded a selfie of herself without makeup and looked very much under the weather. Thankfully, she and her family seem to have made a full recovery.

In recent years, it was rumored that Tori Spelling might put in an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills; however, that was finally quashed a couple of years ago.