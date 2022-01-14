Tori Spelling shares makeup-free selfie on day 8 of COVID-19 battle, asks ‘when does this get better?’

Tori Spelling has confirmed that she and her entire family are all battling COVID-19. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori Spelling continues to battle her way through a bout of COVID-19, along with the rest of her family, and she wants to know when things will start to look up.

Yesterday, Tori posted a surprising selfie to Instagram without a stitch of makeup on her face and definitely looking under the weather.

“When will this get better?” she asked her 1.6 million followers in the post.

When did Tori get COVID-19?

According to People, Spelling was diagnosed with the virus more than a week ago. It wasn’t just Tori who caught the virus. Her husband, Canadian actor Dean McDermott, and their five children all have officially been diagnosed.

Tori informed her fans of her family’s health status on Instagram a few days ago, uploading a photo with her daughter of them taking it easy and focusing on getting better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) “I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn’t want to share…” she admitted.

She shared that every family member has various degrees of the virus and that she herself was the last one to feel any symptoms.

Spelling confessed that she was “devastated” to hear the news that her entire family had been diagnosed with the disease, and waited a few days to share with her fans on social media. “We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t,” she remarked.

The mother of five felt especially guilty not being able to take care of her kids the way she would have liked to in good health.

“Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself,” Tori accurately captioned. “I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works. But, we are all getting thru this together.”

Tori’s selfie surprises her fans

Tori recently hopped back on Instagram the other day with another COVID-19 update, this time uploading a selfie of her without any makeup on.

Spelling, 48, who has her own makeup line, Beauty by Tori, uploaded an Instagram story trying to rest and recuperate, without an ounce of makeup on her face and looking understandably worn out.

“Day 8… When does this get better?!?” Spelling asked her followers. Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Unfortunately, there’s no way to really answer that question, so all fans can do is offer love, support, and well wishes to the actress and her family.