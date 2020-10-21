RHOBH casting rumor squashed –Tori Spelling is not joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 

Beverly Hills 90210 fans will surely be disappointed to learn that Tori Spelling is not joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast.

The celebrity magazine CELEB reported that Tori Spelling may appear in a friend role on the RHOBH next season.

It was reported that Tori would appear on the show with her mother, Candy Spelling.

Tori Spelling fans are well aware of Tori’s and Candy’s rocky relationship. On her reality shows Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and True Tori, the actress’ fractured relationship with her mom was shown to viewers, as well as Tori’s money troubles.

Despite earning a high salary and royalties galore from Beverly Hills 90210, Tori and her actor husband Dean McDermott often struggled financially. The couple share five children together, and Dean also has a son from his first marriage to actress Mary Jo Eustace.

The couple infamously met while working on a TV movie together and having an affair while they were both married to other people. Tori and Dean both left their spouses and got married.

Tori’s father was film and television producer Aaron Spelling

Tori's father was film and television producer Aaron Spelling of Beverly Hills 90210, Charlie's Angels and Charmed fame. The tv mogul was worth $600 million but left the majority of his wealth to his wife, Candy.

Candy told the New York Times that the reason was because of her daughter’s excessive spending habits. “She would close a store and drop $50,000 to $60,000,” she said. So, her husband only left Tori $800,000.

Considering Tori’s life is dramatic enough to fuel several reality shows of her own, perhaps it would be a good idea for Bravo to hire the actress. Candy would also be an entertaining addition, one would imagine.

However, Tori Spelling will not be joining the RHOBH cast next season, according to Entertainment Tonight’s Brice Sander.

The Real Housewives ET correspondent Tweeted that the actress will not be joining the show after all

“Because I keep seeing account after account post: Tori Spelling is NOT joining #RHOBH, crushing all of our dreams of her visiting the hibachi grill where the fall happened with Dorit,” wrote Sander.

Tori told Andy Cohen that she was offended she wasn’t asked to be on RHOBH

On Watch What Happens Live back in 2019, Tori told Andy that she was offended she was never asked to be on the show. She loves the show and is friends with cast members Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, as well as former cast member Denise Richards.

Tori also revealed that former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Jennie Garth was once asked to be on the show and wondered why she wasn’t since she is from Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.