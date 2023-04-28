Toni Braxton had emergency heart surgery after lupus complication

Toni Braxton underwent a heart procedure to prevent a potentially fatal heart attack after suffering a complication from lupus.

In 2008, The singer was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which is the most common form of the autoimmune disease.

Despite knowing to remain cautious about her health after numerous hospitalizations, the Un-Break My Heart singer admitted she “kept putting” off her routine blood and urine tests.

Toni discovered last September that she had some “abnormalities after her doctor insisted that she gets tested.

“I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80 percent blocked,” Braxton explained to PEOPLE.

“The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived.”

The singer explained that she believed her chest pain was due to grieving the death of her sister Traci Braxton and was in shock when she found out she had a dangerous heart condition.

Toni had emergency surgery and a stent was inserted in her heart.

The singer partnered with the Get Uncomfortable campaign by Aurinia Pharma ahead of May’s Lupus Awareness Month.

She made the announcement on Instagram and encouraged her fellow Lupus survivors to learn from her mistake and get tested regularly.

Traci Braxton died from cancer at age of 50

Another tragedy hit the Braxton family last year when Traci died from esophageal cancer at age 50.

The late singer battled the illness for over one year and is best known for her singing career and appearance on the reality television series Braxton Family Values and other reality TV shows, such as Marriage Boot Camp.

Toni shared a family statement at the time of her death alongside a photo of Traci with her sisters.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” the statement read.

The Braxton family tragedies include a suicide attempt and a drug overdose

On July 16, 2020, Tamar Braxton overdosed on prescription medication and was found unresponsive by her then-boyfriend, David Adefeso.

During an episode of Braxton Family Values, Tamar Braxton stormed out of a meeting with her sister and Iyanla Vanzant and later alleged that she had been sexually abused by family members as a child.

The year before, Lauren Braxton, who was the daughter of Traci’s brother Michael Braxton Jr., died of a drug overdose at the age of 24.