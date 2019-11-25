Home > Music

Toni Braxton accused of lip-syncing while singing Un-Break My Heart at the 2019 AMAs

25th November 2019 1:28 PM ET
Toni Braxton singing at AMA Awards
Toni Braxton performing Un-Break My Heart at the 2019 AMA Awards — but was she lip-syncing? Pic credit: ABC

Some fans have accused Toni Braxton of lip-syncing during her performance of Un-Break My Heart at the 2019 American Music Awards last night.

Braxton looked stunning in a long white lace gown as she returned to the AMAs stage for the first time in 18 years, standing on a platform surrounded by white-suited dancing violinists as she belted out her 1996 classic hit.

However, some viewers were unimpressed. Accusations of lip-syncing started flying around online as soon as she took the stage, and while many praised her performance, others quickly took to Twitter to confidently proclaim that it didn’t look like she was actually doing any singing at all.

Others complained that not only was Braxton lip-syncing, but that she wasn’t even managing to do that correctly.

Some viewers even went further than that — questioning why the AMAs felt the need to show case a 25-year-old song at all, declaring it a “waste of time”.

The consensus online appears to have been that Braxton looked amazing last night, but the apparent lip-syncing was disappointing.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that she may NOT have been lip-syncing at all, as sometimes technical issues can make it look like that is the case when it actually isn’t. And despite the controversy, many fans remained passionately loyal to the veteran singer — highlighting how powerful and emotional the performance had been.

Toni Braxton last appeared on the iconic AMAs stage in 2001, when she performed a rendition of her single Spanish Guitar, and also picked up two awards — Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album.

Last night’s performance came 25 years after she first appeared at the awards in 1994 when she won Favorite Soul/&B New Artist and Favorite Adult Contemporary New Artist. That same year also saw her take to the stage for a performance of her 1993 hit Another Sad Love Song.