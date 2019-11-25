Toni Braxton accused of lip-syncing while singing Un-Break My Heart at the 2019 AMAs

Some fans have accused Toni Braxton of lip-syncing during her performance of Un-Break My Heart at the 2019 American Music Awards last night.

Braxton looked stunning in a long white lace gown as she returned to the AMAs stage for the first time in 18 years, standing on a platform surrounded by white-suited dancing violinists as she belted out her 1996 classic hit.

However, some viewers were unimpressed. Accusations of lip-syncing started flying around online as soon as she took the stage, and while many praised her performance, others quickly took to Twitter to confidently proclaim that it didn’t look like she was actually doing any singing at all.

Toni Braxton is clearly lip syncing. #AMAs2019 — Maryann (@MaryannTrusty) November 25, 2019

Why the hell is Toni Braxton lip synching her "biggest" hit? — christina shaw (@Linerrider) November 25, 2019

Why would Toni Braxton lip sync?? That Sucked! — The Carter Projekt (@carterprojekt1) November 25, 2019

And the award for best lip synched performance goes to Toni Braxton #AMAs — Steven Resnick (@srezz1) November 25, 2019

Others complained that not only was Braxton lip-syncing, but that she wasn’t even managing to do that correctly.

Toni Braxton is 100% lip syncing on the AMAs right now…and she is doing it badly. #AMAs #AMAs2019 — Amy Melissa💬 (@_amymelissa_) November 25, 2019

No one taught Toni Braxton how to properly lip sync, is she even trying?! 😳 #AMAs2019 — Dana Mitchell (@dmdanamitchell) November 25, 2019

Some viewers even went further than that — questioning why the AMAs felt the need to show case a 25-year-old song at all, declaring it a “waste of time”.

What was the exact reason to have Toni Braxton come out and lip synch a 25-year-old song? #AMAs2019 — Matt Shiv (@shivvy) November 25, 2019

Why are old artists with no current hits allowed to come back, stand there and lip sync? What’s the point? WASTE OF TIME TONI BRAXTON #AMAs — Sara Forte (@SaraJeanQueen) November 25, 2019

The consensus online appears to have been that Braxton looked amazing last night, but the apparent lip-syncing was disappointing.

Toni Braxton looks amazing… the lip syncing was a big disappointment. #AMAs2019 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) November 25, 2019

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that she may NOT have been lip-syncing at all, as sometimes technical issues can make it look like that is the case when it actually isn’t. And despite the controversy, many fans remained passionately loyal to the veteran singer — highlighting how powerful and emotional the performance had been.

Toni Braxton deserves ALL the things. Wow 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I just finally watched her AMA performance from last night — ♪ Re DeVine ♪ (@YungRereBaby) November 25, 2019

We don’t need a reason for a Toni Braxton performance other than the fact that she wants to perform. PERIOD. Your girls need to take NOTES. #AMAs — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) November 25, 2019

Ok yall sit down and shut the hell up the Queen Toni Braxton on #AMAs pic.twitter.com/iGsCcfRQI9 — DKT (@darleneturner53) November 25, 2019

Toni Braxton last appeared on the iconic AMAs stage in 2001, when she performed a rendition of her single Spanish Guitar, and also picked up two awards — Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album.

Last night’s performance came 25 years after she first appeared at the awards in 1994 when she won Favorite Soul/&B New Artist and Favorite Adult Contemporary New Artist. That same year also saw her take to the stage for a performance of her 1993 hit Another Sad Love Song.