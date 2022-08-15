Tom Holland taking a social media break, says Instagram and Twitter are ‘overwhelming’

Tom Holland is quitting social media as he promotes a mental health charity. Pic credit: ©Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire

Actor Tom Holland is taking a break from social media after admitting that he finds Instagram and Twitter “overstimulating” and “overwhelming.”

The 26-year-old Spiderman star has been absent from Instagram for about six weeks. Still, yesterday, he broke his silence to admit that social media had been having a “detrimental” effect on his mental health and that he would delete the app.

Before saying his goodbye, Tom used the opportunity to post a 3-minute video promoting the benefits of a London-based charity called Stem 4, which focuses on improving the mental health of teenagers.

The Billy Elliot actor began his caption by writing, “Hello and goodbye… I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health.”

In the video, he elaborated to his followers, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming.”

Tom explained that he gets “caught up” and tends to “spiral” when he reads things about himself online. He admitted this was detrimental to his health, so he’s decided to take a step back from social media.

Tom Holland said goodbye to millions of Instagram followers

Tom Holland has a whopping 67.7 million followers, and many may be distraught to see the back of him. However, this break may just be temporary, and at the end of the video, he thanked his fans for their love and support and said he’d “speak to you soon.”

He definitely left things open for a possible return in the future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Justin Bieber was one of Tom’s many supporters in the comments section. The Canadian singer wrote, “Love you man ❤️”

Another individual commented, “I think we all need a break from insta sometimes. See ya, Tom. ❤️🔥” Someone else referred to Tom as the “Best person ever.”

Pic credit: @tomholland2013/Instagram

Tom Holland promotes mental health through his charity trust

In the video, Tom also discussed how his charity, The Brothers Trust, supports another London-based charity, Stem 4. The actor explained how Stem 4 has released four free apps that aid with mental health. He claimed to have used all four apps himself and said they were hugely helpful.

The Brother’s Trust was set up in 2017 by Holland’s parents, Nikki and Dom Holland. With help from his parents and three brothers, Sam, Harry, and Paddy, Tom works to raise money through the trust for other worthy charities.