Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate ‘iconic’ Spider-Man meme in costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t the only place you can find all three actors dressed as Spider-Man together.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire posed for an image together, all three in their Spider-Man outfits. The three recreated an iconic meme featuring three Spider-Mans all pointing at each other.

Marvel shared the photo first, writing, “Of course, we got THE meme.”

Although Marvel may have shared the post just to promote the resale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were much more excited about seeing all three generations of Spider-Man together for the iconic meme recreation.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reacreate iconic Spider-Man meme

The three actors donned their spidey apparel to pose for a photo that fans will never forget. The original meme shows three animated Spider-Mans together, each pointing at another.

Although they didn’t recreate the background, Tom, Andrew, and Tobey nailed the assignment to pose for the picture.

The meme recreation is a perfect promo pic for the upcoming digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home as all three actors were on screen as Spider-Man during the film.

Each of the three previously spoke to Deadline about coming together on the big screen all at once.

For Tobey, this was an experience to be grateful for.

The actor said, “I was just grateful every day. It was just so rich, emotional. I’m not sitting there conceptually thinking about that all the time, but I would have moments where that kind of stuff would hit me. You know, day-to-day, it was just a beautiful kind of unfolding of this story and these relationships.”

When the idea was proposed to Andrew Garfield, he said, “Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, ‘Well, I have no choice,’ you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey.”

Tom was rather emotional about the experience, saying, “There definitely was a sense for me, as an actor, that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit, so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film. But this film also felt like a celebration of three generations of cinema.”

Tom, Andrew, and Tobey aren’t the only ones who felt emotional about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many fans enjoyed seeing all three actors coming together for the movie and loved seeing them come together to recreate the perfect meme as well.

Fans react to Spider-Man meme recreation

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement over the recreation of the Spider-Man meme and provide side-by-side comparisons.

One user wrote, “THEY’RE DOING THE SPIDER-MAN MEME OMG.”

Another Twitter user left a heartfelt comment, writing, “Tom, Andrew, and Tobey doing the iconic Spider-Man meme. My life is complete now.”

Fans were thrilled to see the actors come together for Spider-Man: No Way Home and excited to see them together once more to take a photo of an iconic meme.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out digitally on March 22 and on $k UHD & Blu-ray on April 12. Pre-orders can be placed here.