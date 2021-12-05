Tom Holland and Zendaya poke fun at their height difference, talk filming Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared on the Graham Norton Show to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pic credit: ©/Carrie-nelson/ImagePressAgency

In photos of Zendaya And Tom Holland, the height difference is notable. While the actress’s heels may exaggerate their height gap, she is still two inches taller than her co-star.

The couple joked about it during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on December 3 while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They have been a rumored couple for years after starring alongside each other in the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, they were photographed having a steamy makeout session, which confirmed the two actors were in a relationship.

Holland is not shy about shouting out his girlfriend and co-star.

“Naaa stop it 😍,” the 25-year-old actor wrote in the caption of a photo of Zendaya in a Law Roach dress, adding:

“An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”

The Spider-Man star is her biggest fan, also sharing a photo of Zendaya as she stunned in the red carpet premiere for the movie Dune.

Holland and Zendaya talk about how height difference complicates stunt scene

During the interview, Graham Norton asked about how their height difference complicates their stunt scenes on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there,” Zendaya explained, adding that his character is then “supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.”

She continues, “Because of our height difference… we were attached, so I would land before him,” the actress, who is two inches taller than Holland, explained. “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

tom holland and zendaya are THE it couple and will always be pic.twitter.com/4XHtI7LQpc — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) November 30, 2021

The British actor explains that the stunt has what is called a “bottom mark” to prevent injury, but Zendaya would land first.

“I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool,” he said to a roar of laughter, he continued, adding:

“She would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me,” the actor explained as they got up to demonstrate the stunt scene.

just tom holland staring at zendaya in awe pic.twitter.com/Sv5XCuMbTJ — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) December 4, 2021

The singer and actress pointed out his British politeness revealing what Holland said after catching him.

“You were like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you,’” she said.

“Well, it’s so nice to be caught for a change,” he quipped in the hilarious exchange.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finished filming, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set to hit theaters on December 17.

As with its predecessors, the movie is expected to be a big-ticket seller and open over $100 million in the United States.