Tom Brady to be totally roasted in new Netflix series

Love him or hate him, NFL star Tom Brady is set to star in a Netflix series where he will be totally roasted. This doesn’t mean that Tom will be roasted over fire like a marshmallow, but he’ll have to sit and endure a verbal roasting of possible insults and definite jokes for the upcoming Netflix series, Great Roasts of All Time: GROAT.

The aim of the new series is to take aim at some of the most famous and greatest names around to take them down a notch and remind them that they’re still humans like everyone else, no matter how rich or famous they might be.

Not only is Brady set to star in the series, but he’s going to be the executive producer on the specials along with Casey Patterson, Carol Donovan, and “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross.

Tom Brady could receive the greatest roast ever on GROAT

The special won’t start filming until after Tom finishes up this NFL season, so his haters will definitely be rooting for him to lose so they can see him be roasted even faster.

However, the NFL star seems to be anxious to start work on the series.

In a press release statement, he said, “To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.'”

Netflix is already taking jabs at Tom, as Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy Robbie Praw teased that they “can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl–losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast.”

Some of the early roasts refer to the “husband of Gisele Bündchen” as a “sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado,” but Praw added, “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Tom Brady could have a career in television

The teased roasts are enough to keep fans and Tom’s critics coming back for more, but this isn’t the only television endeavor Tom is seeking out.

Aside from his work with Greatest Roasts of All Time, Tom has a job in line waiting for him, ensuring that he’ll never go broke. Once he officially retires, he has a job as Fox Sports lead analyst ready for him to take over.

Though it’s unclear when Tom will actually retire for real, it’s safe to say he’ll be narrating games with Kevin Burkhardt.

Greatest Roasts of All Time is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2023.