Gisele Bündchen arches back in skimpy swimsuit for V Magazine

Gisele Bündchen has stepped back into modeling in the most epic way possible, showing off her toned physique in a skimpy swimsuit for her newest magazine spread. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bündchen is a name that most people will recognize as belonging to one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful runway models in the late 1990s to mid-2000s.

The honey-haired, 41-year-old Brazilian stunner had her fans mourning when she officially retired from her modeling career nearly seven years ago. Since then, the activist and businesswoman has since spent much of her time behind the scenes alongside football-playing husband Tom Brady.

However, fans can now rejoice in the fact that Gisele has made a dramatic and shocking return to showing off the lean and lithe body she gained notoriety for starting in her teenage years.

Gisele returned to modeling with a sexy swimsuit spread for V Magazine

After so many years out of the main spotlight as she largely stood on the literal sidelines rooting for Tom at his games, something the couple thought would be ending when he first announced his retirement from football before then backing out of that statement and re-committing himself to play on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team again, Gisele has once again found her own footing once more.

The gorgeous, yoga-loving beauty took to her Instagram page to share some of the stunning shots she had taken for her recent photoshoot with V Magazine for a spread that had her followers dropping their jaws to the floor.

While Gisele posted a slew of snaps that were taken during her shoot, the first photo from the series was what really caught her follower’s attention.

Gisele could be seen arching her back sexily in the black and white pic while standing in what appeared to either be an alleyway or some sort of industrial hallway, pushing her chest outwards with one knee bent slightly to really display the endless legs she is so well-known for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Looking as sleek and toned as she ever did in her teens and twenties, Gisele rocked a super sensual swimsuit that boasted some seriously conspicuous cut-outs that showed off her washboard abs and middle back.

Pic credit: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele’s magazine spread garnered lots of positive attention from fans

While Gisele modeled numerous outfits and various attire for her time with the magazine, fans were likely sucked in by the bold primary photo Gisele chose as the front of the series and they came out of the woodwork to celebrate her modeling return.

“Someone’s out of retirement 🔥🔥🔥” wrote one excited fan, with others following suit, writing “MAJOR 👑,” “No words❤️,” and “Wow!! A primera foto! 🔥 ❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @gisele/Instagram

With her triumphant return to modeling and Tom’s return to professional football playing, the powerhouse couple should undoubtedly enjoy having a significant boost to their already-plush net worths.