Tom Brady reacts to rumors he’s walking away from $375M contract with FOX Sports

Following his return for the 2022-23 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady called it a career, this time appearing to make it official.

It was his second time announcing retirement, as the previous one came after the 2021-22 campaign, but was shortlived as he returned to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following his recent postseason exit, there were rumors he might join another NFL team, such as his former squad, the New England Patriots, to retire there with coach Bill Belichick.

Brady officially called it quits this time, though. With that, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was expected to move on to the broadcasting booth as part of the FOX Sports team.

However, speculation recently suggested that Brady was walking away from that gig, worth $375 million based on a contract he’d signed last year.

Those rumors prompted Brady himself to react to them, as he left a comment on an Instagram post that brought up the “skepticism” surrounding Brady broadcasting NFL games for FOX.

Brady reacts to report he could walk away from FOX broadcasting deal

A recent Sports Illustrated post on Instagram mentioned a “recent report” from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, which suggested Brady was “re-considering his options” as he moved into life beyond football.

The post included a photo of Brady in a Buccaneers jersey and backward cap at a game, with text indicating ” skepticism” remained about his broadcasting of NFL games with FOX.

It was believed he would get into the broadcasting booth, a similar move that former quarterbacks, including Phil Sims and Tony Romo, have made with different networks.

Sports Illustrated’s Instagram post picked up nearly 14,000 likes and at least 200 comments from fans and followers.

There was also one from Brady in which he called the suggestion “FakeNews” in a simple comment, refuting the rumors himself.

Tom Brady comments on rumors about his FOX broadcasting gig. Pic credit: @sportsillustrated/Instagram

Marchand published a report agreeing with Brady

Following Brady’s reaction to the rumors, the NY Post’s Marchand published a new story in which he said he agreed with the NFL legend that it was “Fake news.”

Marchand said the initial speculation was fueled by a tweet from a blogger named Dov Kleiman (below), who Marchand said was based in Israel with 170,000 followers on Twitter. Kleiman also authored a BroBible article about this speculation on Thursday.

Marchand indicated that his original comments about Brady, made during a podcast he co-hosts with John Ourand, were changed up “slightly” by Kleiman, creating the viral story.

Report: Tom Brady might quit his new 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports.@AndrewMarchand says that right now Brady is at 51% more likely to walk away from his FOX deal before it starts, adding that it's "fluctuating".https://t.co/Q8UUMiJ6J6 pic.twitter.com/BR0GUQbXpT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2023

Marchand also said in his report on Friday that he didn’t feel it necessary to comment on the original tweet or report, which prompted other media outlets to create reports about the “skepticism.” Once Brady reacted, Marchand said he published a report agreeing that these rumors were untrue.

Ahead of his final NFL season, Brady was featured in rumors about his marriage ending and later made headlines with his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, who he’d been married to since 2009. The couple has two children together and shared a son, John Edward Thomas, who Brady had with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady signed a lucrative deal last year with FOX and will start in 2024

According to TMZ’s report, sources told them that Brady has already begun preparing for his broadcasting work with FOX, which is still months away.

The original report that Brady signed with FOX Sports also came from the New York Post’s Marchand, indicating the NFL legend signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million.

FOX has infamously inked the likes of the late John Madden and Troy Aikman as broadcasters. They recently added former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen to the booth, who many consider their best at the moment.

Aikman and the former face of FOX, Joe Buck, have both been signed by ESPN. With that, FOX is banking on Brady as their next Hall of Fame talent to break down NFL games.

He’s expected to begin broadcasting games with the network in the fall of 2024. The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he would take 2023 to get caught up on “other parts of my life that need some time and energy” which could refer to his family and other business endeavors.