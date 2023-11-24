Today’s Al Roker interrupts Thanksgiving Day Parade to yell at Good Burger float

Al Roker returned to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after missing last year’s event for the first time in nearly three decades.

Roker wasn’t there as the host last year since he was hospitalized and dealing with health issues.

Since Roker was sidelined from his yearly gig, his colleague Dylan Dreyer filled in as the host for 2022’s event.

Ahead of his return to this year’s event, the Today weatherman expressed his gratitude for his family and better health.

He also appeared to enjoy himself as he helped with the parade coverage on NBC, sharing information about the various performers, floats, and balloons.

Roker, who wore a hat and sharp jacket, showed fans and followers a fun video of his arrival at the event. The NBC Today star rode in a golf cart down the streets to bypass parade traffic to join his colleagues, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Al Roker returns for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

As NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage was underway, Roker delivered a heartfelt greeting to his colleagues and viewers.

“I am so grateful to be with you, Hoda, and all of you at home on this beautiful morning,” Roker said in a video showing his return to the parade.

While Roker provided some coverage of the event on the street, he also joined co-hosts Guthrie and Kotb to talk about the various floats, balloons, and musical performers as the parade was shown on TV.

One particular float caught Roker’s attention during the event as he interrupted the parade coverage to yell at a few individuals.

Roker yells at Good Burger float during NBC’s coverage

At one point during NBC’s parade coverage, a colorful ride came through with costumed individuals walking behind it, representing a float to promote Good Burger 2.

The front of the convertible resembled a hamburger. It featured a pink hood like a hamburger bun with cheese dripping over the meat and green lettuce or sauce below it.

The back of the vehicle had light blue paint and a pink arrow on the side. Riding in the convertible were Keenan Thomspon and Kel Mitchell, the stars of Good Burger 2.

The duo waved to the NYC crowd while holding mobile phones to film social media content. They uploaded videos and photos to Instagram showing them experiencing the parade.

During the live coverage, Roker’s NBC colleague revealed to TV viewers that it was Roker’s good friends in the float, which prompted him to yell out to the float.

“There they are, driving the Good Burger Mobile,” he yelled as Thompson and Mitchell spotted Roker, then pointed and waved to him.

“Hey, you’re lookin’ good,” Roker said before yelling, “Welcome to Good Burger. May I take your order?”

“Yes, you can!” Thompson and Mitchell yelled back to Roker before wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

“We’re all dudes. You’re a dude,” Roker sang, with Thompson and Mitchell replying, “We’re all dudes!”

A video surfaced on YouTube showing the fun exchange between Roker and the Good Burger stars.

Roker has a small role in Good Burger 2

During NBC’s coverage, Guthrie mentioned some celebrity cameos in the new Good Burger movie, including Roker.

The recognizable weatherman previously posed with Mitchell for pics he shared on his Instagram and a movie trailer.

“Make it a double. #GoodBurger2 premieres Nov 22 on @ParamountPlus! Still doubling over with laughter thanks to @iamkelmitchell, @kenanthompson and the GB gang. Check it!” Roker said in a caption on his carousel post.

Thompson and Mitchell stopped by the comment section to show the host some love.

“AL!!! 💯🙏🏾🙌🏽💪🏾 thank you! You rock! 🎸” Mitchell commented, with Thompson telling Roker, “You’re the best Al!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Viewers can see Thompson, Mitchell, and Roker in the new comedy movie Good Burger 2, streaming on Paramount+.