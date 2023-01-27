TikTok star Randy Gonzalez of Enkyboys dead at 35 after cancer battle

Randy Gonzalez, best known as one half of the TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died at age 35 after a cancer battle.

Gonzalez, who rose to fame posting hilarious lip-syncing videos with his son, died from Stage 4 colon cancer on Wednesday, while in hospice care, according to TMZ.

The TikTok star and his 7-year-old son Brice amassed 15 million followers on TikTok.

The late 35-year-old revealed he had Stage 4 colon cancer last April and said he had been diagnosed six months prior.

The social media star said he was given two to three years to live, but doctors told him that chemotherapy treatment could extend his life for five more years.

Gonzalez created a GoFundMe to help pay for treatments after claiming he was denied care at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center because they did not accept his insurance.

Alongside his wife and son Brice, Gonzalez gave his fans a health update in a TikTok video last month.

“It’s going good,” he said, “Except I have to change my chemo because it’s not working right now, but I do feel good.”

In a November video, Gonzalez explained why he hadn’t been posting much content, explaining that he was having a rough time with his cancer treatment.

The late TikTok star said going through chemotherapy was “horrible.”

“Cancer sucks. It sucks the life out of you and makes you feel like you have nothing to live for but in reality, you do,” he said in the video.

Despite his condition, Gonzalez was cheerful and optimistic and said, “You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it, and I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I’m still alive. when I beat it.”

George Lopez pays tribute to Randy Gonzalez

Comedian George Lopez took to Instagram to pay his condolences to Gonzalez.

“My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video, he wrote alongside a picture of the pair.

“He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga 🙏🏽.”

Gonzalez’s son, Brice, was cast on the new NBC show Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars Lopez.

Brice also announced the death of his father on their Enkyboys TikTok account.

He paid a heart-warming tribute to his late father and wrote that the family would hold a public memorial in Houston, Texas.

Fans have the opportunity to donate on their cash app $Bricethadice and email letters.

@enkyboys It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father, Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord. I would Like to thank everyone for your kind words & condolences. It really means a lot. We will be doing a public memorial in Houston Tx. More information will be provided at a later date. If you would like to donate please do so by donating on cash app $Bricethadice If you would like to send any cards or letters please email us. I wish I could hug you & give you a kiss one more time dad but I know you will be watching over me, mom and the girls. Until I see you again dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you. Please keep my family in your prayers🙏🏽 Thanks -Brice ♬ See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) – Wiz Khalifa

Gonzalez is survived by his wife and three children: son Brice and daughters Lauren and Aubree.