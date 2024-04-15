TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s sudden death sparks conspiracy theories

The TikTok community is reeling from the news of the passing of beloved content creator Kyle Marisa Roth.

Renowned for her iconic catchphrase, “You want more, I’ll give you more,” Roth captured the hearts of millions with her witty commentary and celebrity gossip updates.

The somber announcement rippled across social media platforms on April 15, as speculation gave way to confirmation from Roth’s family members.

Jacquie Roth, Kyle’s mother, took to LinkedIn to officially confirm the devastating news, while her sister shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family, we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know what happened yet,” her sister expressed in the emotional post.

Despite Roth’s openness about her health struggles, having battled and survived colon cancer, the cause of her untimely death remains undisclosed per The Mirror. Concerns had been mounting among her fans as Roth had been absent from TikTok for several days before the tragic news.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s banned on TikTok before her death

Throughout her career, Roth endeared herself to her audience but was also controversial. She had been compared to Wendy Williams due to her salaciousness.

Kyle earned the moniker “Blind Item Girl” on the social media platform, where she rose to prominence by delving into the world of celebrity gossip. Her claim to fame was her knack for deciphering and sharing various blind items concerning celebrities, captivating audiences with her insights into the often elusive realm of Hollywood secrets.

Before her untimely death, Roth was banned on TikTok for unknown reasons. This has led to some conspiracy theories about what led to her passing.

In a TikTok video tribute, Roth is hailed as a “fearless creator,” yet the narrative takes a poignant turn as it suggests that the late social media luminary “had issues with mass amounts of bullying.” While the clip delicately alludes to a potential connection between the reported bullying and her untimely passing, it remains cautious, acknowledging the speculative nature of such claims.

Social media has been abuzz with playful yet speculative reactions, with some users suggesting whimsically that celebrities might be somehow involved in her mysterious demise.

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez after placing the hit on Kyle Marisa Roth pic.twitter.com/pHdd4ETqts — Ozzie (@JLoY2k) April 15, 2024

Fans pay tribute to Kyle Marisa Roth

Tributes are pouring in for Kyle Marisa Roth as fans express their deep sorrow over her sudden passing in the comment section of her sister’s Instagram post.

One mourner lamented, “This is so devastating as Kyle spent so much time with us on TikTok and became such a big part of our daily lives. Sincerest condolences, this is a huge loss. RIP Kyle, you are truly loved.”

A fan misses Kyle. Pic credit: @thehighfemme/Instagram

Another fondly remembered Roth’s unique charm by saying “I can’t believe this is real life. I will miss how she always said Timothée Chalamet. It always gave me a giggle. I’m so so deeply sorry to you and her loved ones.”

Another Kyle fan shares their thoughts. Pic credit: @thehighfemme/Instagram

As the community mourns her loss, Roth’s memory continues to touch the hearts of those she entertained and inspired.