Is Hailey Bieber pregnant? Here’s why fans think she might be

There’s chatter that Hailey Bieber may be expecting a child with her husband, Justin Bieber, after the model exhibited some behavior that has her fans convinced she’s pregnant.

Being that she’s a sought-after model and entrepreneur with a beauty line of her own, it’s no surprise that Hailey appears in a variety of stunning photoshoots.

Hailey’s latest spread saw her grace the cover of Vogue Japan, and she uploaded some photos from the shoot to her Instagram page.

The 26-year-old looked gorgeous as usual, but something about the shots other than her beauty caught her fans’ attention and got them talking.

For starters, one of the images only pictured Hailey from the waist up, and the others seemed to be strategically positioned to hide her midsection.

Hailey donned a baggy romper in one photo and an oversized sweater in a couple of others, making it hard to see a direct shot of her stomach.

In the comments section, there were several Instagram users who were convinced by the photos that Hailey is currently a mama-to-be.

“She is pregnant!” assuredly wrote one such commenter.

Another penned, “She looks like she’s pregnant.”

There were plenty of comments on Hailey’s latest post, accusing the model of hiding a pregnancy. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

“We know you pregnant rumple just give it up,” wrote another, with one follower spreading another rumor altogether with their comment, “Wow imagine getting pregnant right before the divorce.”

In addition to the speculation on Hailey’s latest Instagram post, there are some TikToks circulating that also claim the pregnancy rumors are true.

TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth claims she has evidence that Hailey is pregnant

TikToker @thekylemarisa told her followers in one such TikTok that she received a blind item that said “Hailey Bieber was consulting with a fertility specialist in December” and that she was seeing a “specialist OB/GYN,” resulting in her getting “that Bieber in the oven.”

She continued to claim that a source told her that Hailey is “having way too much fun” playing with her alleged baby bump.

In another TikTok shared by @thekylemarisa just one day ago, she shared some photos of Justin and Hailey out and about, noting that neither one of them was drinking alcohol.

In the photos, Hailey seemingly had her hands crossed over her belly, possibly in an attempt to hide any traces of a possible bun in the oven, and text over the photo read, “Baby Bieber it’s coming.”

Hailey has not responded to the gossip that she’s expecting a child, but if the rumors are true, it would be the first child for both Hailey and Justin, who wed in September 2018.