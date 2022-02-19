TikTok star Huey Haha’s cause of death revealed, the comedian died at 22

A social media star in the making, Huey Haha’s comedy sketches has amassed millions of views. Pic credit: Huey Ha/YouTube

Rising TikTok star Huey Haha was found dead in his home in October last year at 22 years old.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, his cause of death was not revealed, but investigators did not believe he died under suspicious circumstances.

Nearly four months after his death, the cause and manner have been revealed.

The TikTok comedian left behind a 2-year-old daughter, and a fundraising campaign was set up for his funeral to help support her.

Huey Haha died by suicide

Huey, real name Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 25, 2021, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office report obtained by People magazine says.

As stated in our initial reporting on the young social media star’s death, Ha was believed to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and made comedy sketches about the illness.

As previously stated in our initial reporting of his death, he wrote a disturbing tweet: “f**ck life,” before deactivating his Twitter account.

He amassed a large following on social media while his main avenue was TikTok; Huey had nearly 650,000 subscribers on YouTube with more than 189 million views on his videos.

Huey Haha’s GoFundMe nears its target

Shortly after his tragic death, a GoFundMe page was created for his daughter Princess.

The target is $50,000, with $46,440 raised when writing this report.

An update a few weeks after his death reads:

“Thank you so much for everyone’s generous donations to help pay for the costs of Huey’s funeral but most importantly to support his daughter, Princess, as she grows up.”

The statement continued, “Please continue to share the link to this GoFundMe page with your loved ones on your social media and anywhere you can. Huey touched so many lives through his humor and big heart – now is our time to help his family in their time of need. With much appreciation.”

Huey Haha gushed about his daughter before death

In an Instagram post, Huey’s friend Coby Jdn, who started the GoFundMe, paid tribute to Ha shortly after his death.

In the fourth slide in the tribute post, Ha talked about fatherhood.

“”It’s just great dude, like, I just love it so much. I love it when I come home and then my daughter, she just comes running to the door, and she just screams like ‘ah!’ and then she runs around in a circle, and she comes back, and she hugs me. It’s like the best feeling, bro,” he said in an interview, continuing:

“You don’t really understand, like, fatherhood, until you’re in that. It’s really true.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.