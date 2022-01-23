Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. shared haunting last tweets before tragic suicide

About one year before his death, Ian Alexander Jr. shared this selfie and a sweet tribute to his mother, Regina King. Pic credit:@desdunemjv/Instagram

Regina King lost her only son Ian Alexander Jr. on Wednesday when he died by suicide on his 26th birthday.

Many have sent their good wishes to the beloved Oscar-winning actress and looked for answers on his social media.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, King released a statement confirming his death and paying tribute to his character.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” the statement read, adding:

“Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian Alexander Jr. was a musician and chef who went by the name Desdune on his social media accounts and performed under the moniker.

He had released a new single, Green Eyes, on Jan. 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

While his last Instagram post shared his performing schedule, his last tweets were haunting, alluding to a mental health crisis.

Ian Alexander Jr.’s haunting last tweets

It is unknown at the time of writing this report if Regina King’s only son left a suicide note or why he died by suicide.

However, his last tweets are haunting as he compared his mental state at the time with reference to an episode of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

“You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s–t…..yea that one really hits home,” Ian tweeted five days before his death.

In his last tweet, Alexander Jr. reflected on his relationship with social media, sharing, “I don’t think Instagram is healthy for me.”

Pic credit:@desdunemjv/Twitter

Regina King’s son promoted upcoming performance in his last Instagram post

In his latest Instagram post, which came four days after his tweets and one day before his suicide, he promoted musical performances he had scheduled in the caption as follows:

“Its been a minute but now we back at the jump off. Don’t you want to say you supported desduné before the blowup?? So pullup this month!! performing live at Bardot on the 28th for @breakingsoundla Save a buck and buy tickets in advance at the link in my bio.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK], or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.