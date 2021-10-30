TikTok star Huey Haha dead at 22, cause of death is not suspicious

Content creator Huey Haha, best known for his TikTok and YouTube videos has died at age 22. Pic credit:@hueyhaha_/Instagram.

Popular content creator Huey Haha, real name Huey Ha, has died at age 22, leaving behind a 2-year-old daughter.

His Instagram account confirmed the TikTok star died on Monday but did not disclose his cause of death.

“Rest In Peace to Huey Ha Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters. This is the official GoFundMe; all proceeds will go towards funeral costs and his daughter.”

The GoFundMe set to raise money for his daughter Princess has exceeded its target goal of $15,000 and is currently at over $38,000 at the time of writing this report.

Ha’s TikTok account, which has been deactivated, garnered more than 4.5 million views. In addition, he also had over 448,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 323,000 followers on Instagram.

He was best known for his sketch comedy videos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Huey Haha’s cause of death not suspicious

According to The Sun, the late 22-year-old comedian was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were called to his home.

His official cause of death has not been revealed, but investigators are not treating it as suspicious.

The publication says Ha struggled with bipolar disorder and wrote a concerning tweet: “f**ck life,” before deleting his Twitter account.

Last month Huey Haha reportedly posted a video “When you bipolar,” in which he appears to detail living with the condition

Rumors suggest the comedian died by suicide, but this has not been confirmed by sources close to Ha.

Tributes pour in for Huey Haha

The late comedian was from Stockton, California, and several tributes have poured in from fans, friends, and family following his tragic death.

Ha’s fellow TikTok comedians and friends paid tribute to him on Instagram with the following statement.

“Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most💔we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future.”

Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #hueyhaha #rip pic.twitter.com/hzuTBhDbqo — Jackfroot (@jackfrootnews) October 27, 2021

Rapper Mozzy offered to pay for Ha’s funeral expenses, praising the late comedian for his work.

“S**t Brazy!!!! Appreciate all the gangsta shit u contributed to the culture!!! U can cancel the car wash ima pay 4 it!!! Get yo rest youngin!!!”

#Mozzy has offered to pay for #HueyHaha’s funeral. “U can cancel the car wash ima pay 4 it!!!.” 👀🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TVPqGkFl0F — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 28, 2021

Fans paid tribute, sharing some of his funny gag videos.

Rip Huey Haha gon miss seeing this man’s videos :/ I be quoting this shit in real life pic.twitter.com/q5QWhifYRB — Mo (@ijustbetweetn) October 27, 2021

Wow.. this one hits close to home. My friend and IG Comedian #HueyHaha has passed away. We had so much in store for the futures. He expressed to me that he wanted to get into music so we ended making a song together. I wish I could of did something to prevent this… pic.twitter.com/kNj3hsH6ZJ — Certified Star (@CertifiedStar_) October 27, 2021

Huey Haha died at age 22; his two-year-old daughter survived him.