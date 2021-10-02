TikTok star Gabriel Salazar died ‘driving undocumented immigrants from Mexico’ before deadly police chase

Tik Tok celebrity best known as GabeNotBabe died in a car accident, driving three other people. Pic credit:@Instagram/gabenotbabee/Facebook/Zavala County Sheriff’s Office

More details have emerged from Gabriel Salazar’s tragic death which saw the 19-year-old TikTok star died in a car accident.

As previously reported, Salazar is a social media star, particularly famous on TikTok, where he had over 1.4 million followers.

A GoFundMe was launched to pay for his funeral expenses and has raised over $38,000, exceeding the target of $25,000.

The statement on the fund-raising website did not disclose details about Salazar’s death, only that he died in a car accident.

Zavala County Sheriff’s Office released the shocking details of the fiery crash on social media.

Gabriel Salazar died in fiery car crash

Gabriel Salazar, known as GabeNotBabe, and three other males died at the scene. The 19-year-old was driving a white Chevy Camaro at approximately 1:20 am when officers attempted a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says he took off, and Crystal City Police Department was in active pursuit traveling north on US Highway 83 towards La Pryor.

Responding officers then deployed “a tire deflation device but was unsuccessful,” according to the Sheriff’s department Facebook statement. Salazar’s car reportedly rolled over and was engulfed in flames — all four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police did not initially confirm why the TikTok star was stopped or whether the tire deflation device played a role in causing the fatal car accident.

GabeNotBabe was driving three undocumented immigrants

A few days after the deaths of Salazar, the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office revealed three of the four men who died in the fatal car accident were “illegal immigrants.”

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office said that they had notified Homeland Security after confirming that Salazar was driving three undocumented immigrants.

“Motor vehicle accident UPDATE! The statement reads, adding, “In reference to the motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, we have been notified by Homeland Security Investigations that 3 out of the four males that died as a result of the accident were identified as illegal immigrants from Mexico.”

According to News4 San Antonio, the other passengers in Salazar’s vehicle have been identified as 41-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 23-year-old Jose Molina-Lara, and 36-year-old Sergio Espinoza-Flores.

It is unclear from the Sheriff’s Office comments whether Salazar was charged with smuggling illegal immigrants.

Two days before his death Salazar posed with a white Chevy Camaro which, based on the police report’s description of the vehicle, appears to be the same one he was driving when he died.

Gabriel Salazar is survived by his two siblings – a brother and a sister.