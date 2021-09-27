TikTok star GabeNotBabe dies in fatal car accident at age 19

Gabriel Salazar, best known as GabeNotBade, reportedly died in a car accident. Pic credit:@gabenotbabee/Instagram

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, known as GabeNotBabe, has reportedly died in a car crash on September 26.

Gabe Salazar had over 1.4 million followers on TikTok and 78 million likes on the social platform. He was best known for his lip-syncing, dancing, and skits.

The details surrounding his death are currently unknown. The social media star is from San Antonio, Texas, and there are no local reports about a fatal crash involving the teen.

Several tributes have poured in for the 19-year-old social media star.

His sister Danna Salazar paid tribute to him on her Instagram Story. Furthermore, a GoFundMe is set up to help his family and pay for funeral expenses.

It has raised over $13,000 at the time of writing this report.

“I don’t know what’s real and not real anymore, but unfortunately Babe passed away on a car crash September 26 we couldn’t believe it the moment we found out, the GoFundMe states, adding:

“Don’t really want to get into details because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this to happen, but now you’re watching over us.”

GabeNotBabe reportedly dated TikTok star Paeka Campos earlier this year.

Tributes pour in for Gabriel Salazar

Gabe’s fans, friends, and family paid tribute to his life after his tragic death at just 19-year-old.

omg gabe passed away wtf this so sad, he was so young only 19 may his beautiful soul rest in piece 🥺💔 #gabenotbabe pic.twitter.com/HKjbdbJfoA — 𝓂𝒾𝒶 🦋 (@slut4marz) September 27, 2021

Another fan shared a video of the late TikTok star in tribute.

R.I.P. gabe 🥺💔 you’ll forever be my TikTok crush.. never got to meet you when you were in Phoenix 😔 #gabenotbabe #ripgabe pic.twitter.com/Hya8eQ5sRZ — DeAndrea Samora💋💕 (@DeandreaSamora) September 27, 2021

Gabriel’s friend Ricky Flores released a statement on Instagram following the TikTok star’s sudden death.

“Rest easy brother.😖🕊 words can’t even explain how I feel right now. man, I would do anything to get you back right now bro.💔 LONG LIVE GABE🕊”

Chris Vasquez, a friend of the late TikToker, who launched the GoFundMe in his honor, also released a statement on his Instagram account.

“I wish R.I.P meant “Return if possible” I miss you so much 💔🕊”

Fake car accident videos spreads online

Several spam YouTube videos and fake news outlets claim to possess a video of Gabe Salazar’s fatal car accident.

However, these reports are false, using photos and videos from unrelated car accidents.

The manner of Salazar’s death is yet to be confirmed.

According to GoFundMe, Gabe is survived by his two siblings, a brother, and a sister.

“Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother,” the statement reads.

“He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?”