TikTok star Cooper Noriega dead at 19, found hours after posting video about dying ‘young’

TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead after posting an eerie video about “dying young.” Pic credit: @cooper.noriega/Instagram

TikTok user Cooper Noriega was found dead mere hours after the 19-year-old posted a video about how he believed he would “die young.”

The popular TikToker, who obtained 1.8 million users on the video-sharing app, was found deceased in a mall parking lot in Los Angeles on Thursday according to the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

On Friday, a source from the LA Coroner’s Office stated that the cause of death is still unclear after the autopsy. As of now, more studies and a deeper investigation are needed on the medical examiner’s end to come to any conclusions.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the source stated.

Noriega posted a chilling video about ‘dying young’ hours before death

Noriega, who had previously posted about his past struggles with mental health, shared an eerie selfie video about “dying young” mere hours before his body was found. The video showed the 19-year-old lying in bed with a solemn expression, while turning his face into the pillow and closing his eyes.

“Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af,” the text on the video read.

Noriega confirmed that he was referring to himself with his caption that said, “or dis j[ust] me.”

Noriega’s recent post on mental health struggles

Having been open about past addiction and hardships in his life, the social media star created a Discord a few days before his death to help others with their struggles.

Discord, “the place to talk and hang out,” is an instant messaging social media platform and app where users can be a part of “communities” and talk to each other.

Five days ago, Noriega shared the Discord that he created for others who had been through similar mental health struggles. “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy, but that’s the life i’ve been dealt,” he wrote. “I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

“My goal is to eventually open a rehab where people aren’t traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff members are trusted people,” he continued.

“One of the many things I’ve learnt while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down. For that reason, this discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.”

The link for the Discord, created by Noriega, can still be found in his Instagram and TikTok bios.