The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s cause of death revealed

Walking dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s death continues to spark speculation. Pic credit: @mosesmoseley/Instagram

Actor Moses J. Moseley’s cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the 31-year-old actor was found dead in his car after his family said he went missing for several days.

Moseley portrayed one of the heavily-featured zombies on the AMC hit series, and he had guest-starring roles on other TV shows, such as American Soul, Queen of the South, and Watchmen.

Moses J. Moseley’s manner of death has not yet been determined

While Moseley’s cause of death was revealed when his autopsy report was released Monday in Henry County, Georgia, it also revealed that the medical examiner could not come to a conclusion regarding his manner of death.

The “manner of death” sees deaths categorized as either an accident, suicide, homicide, or undetermined.

The autopsy report, which TMZ obtained, reveals that the coroner could not determine whether the late actor’s death was a suicide, accident, or homicide.

So while the examiner ruled that Moses J. Moseley shot himself, they could not determine the intent.

Moseley’s family and investigators have expressed doubt about his death being a suicide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Per TMZ, a law enforcement officer said, “During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities.

“As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.”

One of the actor’s family members told the publication that investigators determined that blood splatter evidence, the bullet entry, and Moseley’s grip on the gun don’t align with suicide.

President Joe Biden sends a letter to Moses J. Moseley’s family

Moseley’s sister Teerea Kimbro has said she received a letter from Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, about her brother’s death.

She shared a copy of the letter with TMZ, which published a photo of the correspondence.

Biden wrote: “Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you is that this day comes sooner rather than later.”

Moseley appeared in the Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015, playing the zombie Mike — one of Michonne’s pet zombies — who had no arms and his jaw severed off.