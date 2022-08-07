The truth about John Legend’s friendship with Kanye West

Former label mates Kanye West and John Legend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

John Legend has opened up about his relationship status with former label boss Kanye West.

The 43-year-old was signed to Ye’s GOOD Music label and released his wildly successful debut album Get Lifted in 2004.

The singer left the label in 2016 after delivering six albums — the most of any GOOD music artist.

John Legend and Kanye West’s friendship goes back decades after he was introduced to the rapper in 2001.

West also recently ended his friendship with Kid Cudi over Pete Davidson who dated his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Legend got candid about the messy end of his friendship with the Yeezy designer who called him a “sellout.”

John Legend and Kanye West’s beef is over politics

Legend revealed that politics came between their friendship. It was West’s support for former president Donald Trump and his own presidential run in 2020 which drew a wedge between the longtime friends.

“We aren’t friends as much as we used to be,” Legend said during an appearance on The Axe Files podcast with CNN’s David Axelrod.

“I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship.”

Legend and West enjoyed years of successful musical collaborations. West produced many of Legend’s albums and the pianist returned the favor by singing hooks and co-writing for Mr. West.

They joined creative forces on the 2005 single Number One and 2008 smash hit, It’s Over.

Legend also revealed that the Stronger rapper was upset that he didn’t support his 2020 election campaign for president.

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said, continuing:

“I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”

Despite their differences, Legend went on to praise Mr. West for being an open book and being “real” with the public.

Kanye West demanded an apology from Big Sean and John Legend

In November 2021, Ye accused John Legend of not having his back and called him a “sellout” as he confirmed that the friendship has been strained by politics.

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (Backup) (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021

During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye also had some choice words for Big Sean:

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at their boy who actually changed their life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them. And I need my apologies.”