Chrissy Teigen in a swimsuit goes in for sweet John Legend kiss

Chrissy Teigen appeared to be enjoying her vacation get-away with husband John Legend as she soaked up the France sunshine in a one-piece slimming swimsuit.

The former Sports Illustrated model and mother of two, 36, was spotted working in some snuggle sessions and PDA-filled balcony smooches with her hubby of almost ten years as the pair took time out of their busy schedules to visit the town of Nice in the European country.

Seen in one pic with her hand lightly resting on her stomach, Chrissy glowed radiantly and showed off her slim physique as she gave a little wave to the eager paparazzi below.

Chrissy looked ravishing in a black one-piece

The famous Hollywood couple, who met in 2006 on the set of John’s music video for his song Stereo, stepped away from their respective careers for a while to get quality time together.

Having first been seen doing some shopping, with Chrissy wearing a low-cut, spaghetti-strap black dress and John looking dapper in a floral button-down shirt that was opened down to his sternum, the duo gave the photographers some real eye-candy as they leaned in for some kisses, with Chrissy wearing a stylish swimsuit.

While the couple has not announced any news regarding another pregnancy, following news that Chrissy had completed a full round of IVF treatments, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host could be seen touching her belly and sporting a small bump in her middle, which may end up creating some speculation among her fan base as the photo continues to circulate.

Chrissy and her kids have joined John on his European tour

While Chrissy continues to reign supreme on Instagram as one of the most talked-about celebs out there with her semi-regular revealing posts, the half Norwegian and half Thai stunner and her two kids with John have stuck by the crooner’s side while he spends time abroad on his musical tour.

The family of four kicked things off in Portugal at the beginning of this month before taking a detour through Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Italy before their most recent excursion in France.

John’s tour is set to continue across Europe with dates scheduled in France, the UK, and Germany before the family packs up to head back to the United States, where John will get back into performing in his Las Vegas residency shows.