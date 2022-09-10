The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are entitled to royal titles

Meghan Markle at PS Arts The Party in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, are set to inherit royal titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II unless the rules are changed.

King Charles III immediately became the head of the monarchy when Queen Elizabeth II died; therefore his grandchildren move up the line of succession.

The Duchess of Sussex stoked controversy in 2021 when she implied her son Archie was denied his royal title due to his mixed-race background in an interview with Oprah.

However, as the great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth, he was not granted the title of a prince at birth as it is only automatically granted to her children and grandchildren.

Prince Harry is now sixth in the line of succession unless Prince and Princess of Wales have more children before becoming grandparents.

Per The Guardian, a protocol established by George V is as follows: “The grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of this realm.”

Will King Charles change the rules to prevent Archie and Lilibet from their royal titles?

With King Charles’s ascension to the throne, Meghan and Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, are automatically to receive the title prince and princess respectively, according to George V’s declaration.

However, according to The Guardian, Markle alleged that King Charles expressed his desire to reduce monarchy titles so that Archie would not receive HRH and prince titles due to his race.

Lilibet wasn’t born when the Suits actress made the allegations.

The American Duchess said she was upset at the “idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

“It’s not their right to take away,” she told Oprah Winfrey in the interview.

Markle also claimed that there were “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin might be when he’s born but did not name the royal who allegedly made the comment.

According to The Telegraph, for King Charles to rescind his grandchildren’s titles, he will have to issue a “Letters Patent” amending their rights to be called prince and princess.

Prince Harry and Markle stopped using their HRH titles after stepping down as working royals but kept the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

King Charles extends the olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new speech

In an emotional speech, King Charles sent his good wishes to his reportedly estranged son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan,” Charles said, “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

He also promised to continue his mother’s legacy and dedicate himself to a lifetime of public service.