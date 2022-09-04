Prince Harry and Prince William honored Princess Diana for the 25th anniversary of her death

Prince William and Prince Harry remembered Princess Diana privately. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Prince William are still on the outs, and the public will never know just how on the outs they actually are. But, there is one thing they will always have in common no matter how far away they stray from each other: their mother, Princess Diana.

The anniversary of her death in a Paris car accident was on August 31, and despite the cold war between them, Harry and William must be thinking of each other every year when it rolls around.

This year, the pair apparently kept things more low-key, and it’s a far cry from the Concert for Diana that they organized in July 2007.

Right before the 10th anniversary of her death, Prince William and Prince Harry organized a benefit concert at the newly built Wembley Stadium in London.

It took place on July 1, which would have been her 46th birthday, and featured some of her favorite artists and songs, including Elton John and Roger Hodgson of Supertramp.

The brothers were so united in wanting to share their mother’s legacy, making it all the more sad that their relationship has disintegrated to the point it’s at now.

Prince William and Prince Harry remembered Princess Diana privately with their families

This year, both Princes William and Harry remembered their mother in their own way, and unfortunately separate.

On August 26, while giving a speech at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, Harry revealed he will spend the day with his family, saying, “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mom with my family, with my children, who I wish could’ve met her.”

As for Prince William, he’s apparently “on the same page” as Harry (which doesn’t happen often these days) in terms of wanting to spend the anniversary privately.

A source told Hollywood Life, “This milestone is still tender for Harry and something he prefers to mark in private, and William has chosen to do the same thing, they’re on the same page.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the U.K. this week for events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week where they will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5, and the WellChild Awards in London on September 8. Between those two events, they will make a stop in Germany to attend the Invictus Games Düsseldorf.

It’s a pretty busy schedule, and a great excuse for the Sussexes to avoid seeing Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Christopher Andersen, author of The Day Diana Died, claimed the royal couples will be “playing royal hide and seek.”

He revealed the Cambridges will be at Balmoral while Meghan and Harry arrive to the U.K., however, they will return to their home on September 8, meaning the couples will be a short walk away from each other.

The author told Us Weekly, “It’s gonna have all the markings of a old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other. They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.”